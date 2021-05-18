LFL Group (Leon's Furniture Limited) Announces Election of Directors
TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Leon's Furniture Limited ("LFL" or the "Company") (TSX: LNF), today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the Management Information Circular dated February 23, 2021, were elected as directors of Leon's Furniture Limited. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders, which took place on May 13, 2021, in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out at the bottom of this press release.
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Mark J. Leon
63,209,900
93.40%
4,464,921
6.60%
Terrence T. Leon
63,335,115
93.59%
4,339,706
6.41%
Edward F. Leon
63,356,686
93.62%
4,318,135
6.38%
Joseph M. Leon
67,484,601
99.72%
190,220
0.28%
Alan Lenczner
63,818,127
94.30%
3,856,694
5.7%
Mary Ann Leon
67,624,721
99.93%
50,100
0.7%
Frank Gagliano
67,637,578
99.94%
37,243
0.06%
The Hon. Lisa Raitt
65,804,158
97.38%
1,770,663
2.62%
Final results on all matters voted at the Annual Meeting held on May 13, 2021, will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.
