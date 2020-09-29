LFF Speakers Include Riz Ahmed, Tilda Swinton, David Byrne; ITV Game Show Adaptation; Banijay Group Chief Legal Officer — Euro Briefs

The London Film Festival’s Screen Talks and events program will include speakers Riz Ahmed, Letitia Wright, Michel Franco, Miranda July, Tsai Ming-liang, Christian Petzold, David Byrne and artist Es Devlin, who will each talk about their most recent work. Anna Bogutskaya, co-founder of horror film collective The Final Girls, will lead a conversation exploring the female horror renaissance; British filmmaker Yemi Bamiro, will discuss One Man And His Shoes, a documentary that tells the story of the phenomenon of Air Jordan sneakers; film critic Kaleem Aftab will discuss issues of identity in the depiction of the British Asian experience with After Love director Aleem Khan, Hardeep Pandhall (Happy Thuggish Paki) and Dawinder Bansal (Jambo Cinema). Talk ‘Reflections On Friendships’ Death’ will see actors Bill Paterson and Tilda Swinton, producer Rebecca O’Brien and cinematographer Witold Stok discuss Peter Wollen’s Friendship’s Death, which has been newly restored by the BFI National Archive.

Fremantle’s Thames is adapting a Spanish game show for ITV in which contestants and celebrities work together to try and figure out the surprising and bizarre hidden talents of eight members of the public. Game Of Talents will encourage the participants to spot the opera singer from the weightlifter based only on appearance and some intriguing clues. The seven-part series will be executive produced by Ashley Whitehouse for Thames and was commissioned by ITV’s head of entertainment Katie Rawcliffe and commissioner Kevin O’Brien. Game Of Talents has aired for three seasons on Mediaset Spain.

Banijay has confirmed Nicolas Chazarain as its Group Chief Legal Officer. Since 2017, he has led the legal operations for the group and will continue to have oversight over legal and business affairs. Prior to joining Banijay, Chazarain was a corporate lawyer specialising in merger and acquisitions. As partner at De Gaulle, Fleurance & Associés until 2017, he covered the aforementioned area, as well as private equity, securities law and restructuring. He has also held roles at Slaughter and May in Paris and London, and Bredin Prat in Paris. Chazarain, together with his team, have been integral to the acquisition of Endemol Shine Group.

