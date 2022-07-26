LFA Successor Could Miss Entire Point, Get Twin-Turbo V-8 From the LC500 Racer

Photo credit: Toyota

Rumors originating in Japan and uncovered by Autoblog suggest we are just three years away from seeing a Lexus LFA successor arrive in showrooms.

Fans of the original car's high-revving naturally aspirated V-10—thought by many to be the greatest-sounding production engine of all time—will be disappointed to hear that these rumors also suggest the car will get the twin-turbo V-8 found in the LC500 endurance racer.

The twin-turbo V-8 was rumored for years before finally being confirmed by Lexus in 2019, where it planned to use the Nürburgring 24-hour as a testbed for its development under the hood of an LC500 race car.

We originally thought this engine would end up in a road car via a 660-hp LC F in early 2021, but those rumors were squashed just over a year later. During that same interview, motorsports manager Jeffrey Bal suggested something else representing a halo car for the brand was in the works, but wouldn't confirm any details.

Even if an LFA successor arrives, we worry it won't receive the same amount of love the original does. The whole reason the LFA has a following now is thanks to its unique, stunning powertrain. To give its successor a twin-turbo V-8 would be to remove what makes the LFA, the LFA.

It is worth mentioning, however, that the original LFA wasn't exactly loved when it was new. It took years for Toyota to sell all 500 examples. But with the supercar market as hot as it is right now, we suspect the company will have an easier go this time around—should the car ever hit the market, that is.

You Might Also Like