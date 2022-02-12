LFA 124 results: Jussier Formiga chokes out Felipe Bunes in second

Jussier Formiga (24-8) was victorious in his first bout outside of the UFC in almost 10 years, choking out countryman Felipe Bunes (11-6) in the second round.

The contest served as the main event of Friday’s LFA 124 event, which streamed live on UFC Fight Pass from Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix.

While the action was relatively even-keeled in the opening round, Formiga was able to slip to back control late in the frame, where he showed the skillset that made him a dangerous contender throughout his octagon run. Bunes was able to defend and stay safe, but that changed in the second.

Perhaps energized by that late success, Formiga was aggressive from the start in Round 2, and he pressed into a grappling exchange before moving to the back. Once there, Formiga again slipped to the back and locked in a rear-naked choke. Bunes refused to tap, and Formiga continued to squeeze, rendering his opponent unconscious at the 1:53 mark of the second frame.

With the result, Formiga snapped a three-fight losing streak that ended his UFC tenure, as he hopes to book an eventual return to the promotion.

