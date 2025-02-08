Leyton Orient vs Man City LIVE: FA Cup updates, latest team news, TV, prediction

Manchester City are in east London this afternoon to take on League One outfit Leyton Orient hoping to avoid a massive giant-killing in the FA Cup fourth round. Pep Guardiola's side have already faced lower league opposition in the competition this season as they thrashed Salford City 8-0 in round three.

Meanwhile, the hosts have already caused one shock in the FA Cup by beating Championship side Derby County on penalties. Though, very few are predicting Orient to overcome City even if the reigning Premier League champions were hammered 5-1 by Arsenal on their most recent trip to London.

City hand debuts to central defender Vitor Reis and deadline day signing Nico Gonzalez. Richie Wellens has reported no fresh injuries, so Orient are at full strength for the huge cup at Brisbane Road.

Guardiola addressed the media on Friday to preview the game. You can follow this blog for all the latest team news and build-up ahead of kick-off this afternoon.

12:23 , Alex Young

7min: Marmoush wins another corner after playing the first short.

This time he whips it in and James heads clear.

12:23 , Alex Young

6min: Grealish seeing plenty of the ball on the left in these opening minutes. Gundogan wins a corner.

12:21 , Alex Young

5min: Well, well, well!

Currie’s drilled cross across the face of goal is not dealt with City at all and almost sees Perkins ghost in at the back post.

Ortega gathers - just - at the second attempt.

12:20 , Alex Young

4min: First half-chance for City as Grealish cuts inside and finds the near side netting.

On commentary for BBC Sport, Martin Keown is surprised forward Marmoush is playing as a striker for City.

12:19 , Alex Young

3min: Jaiyesimi does well to dart into the box, he looks up to see Donley unmarked in the area but opts to take Lewis on himself and loses out.

12:18 , Alex Young

2min: Early chance for the hosts as Curry slings a throw into the box, which bounces once before City clear.

Kick-off!

12:16 , Alex Young

1min: Here we go!

12:13 , Alex Young

Here come the teams.

Man City's 'biggest game of the season'

12:11 , Alex Young

Micah Richards has described today’s game as Manchester City’s “biggest of the season.”

His reasoning being that the FA Cup is City’s best chance of silverware this season.

He has a point.

How high-flying Leyton Orient plan to give Man City a bloody nose

12:01 , Alex Young

“I think you only get whatever you earn in life, so I think we’ve earned it. This is a game that will be seen globally.”

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis cannot contain his excitement. On Saturday lunchtime, Travis and his beloved Orient, whom he has supported for 64 years, welcome Manchester City to Brisbane Road in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Read the full story from Dom Smith here!

(Getty Images)

11:51 , Alex Young

Final prep ahead of kick-off.

(REUTERS)

(Action Images via Reuters)

11:46 , Alex Young

Leyton Orient to qualify: 15/2

Man City to qualify: 1/16

Double debut for City

11:28 , Alex Young

So, it’s two debuts for Man City as central defender Vitor Reis and deadline day signing Nico Gonzalez get the nod.

Omar Marmoush leads the line with Erling Haaland rested, and is supported by Jack Grealish and Savinho.

James McAtee and Nico O'Reilly get another chance to impress.

(REUTERS)

Team news in full

11:21 , Alex Young

Leyton Orient XI: Keeley, James, Simpson, Happe, Brown, Currie, Donley, Perkins, Galbraith, Kelman, Jaiyesimi

Subs: Phillips, Sweeney, Cooper, Agyei, Ball, Pratley, Obiero, Carter, Markanday

Man City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Reis, Dias, O’Reilly, Nico, Gundogan, McAtee, Savinho, Grealish, Marmoush

Subs: Carson, Stones, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Akanji, Nunes, Khusanov, Foden, Mubama

Man City XI

11:16 , Alex Young

Grealish does start!

Leyton Orient XI

11:15 , Alex Young

Here’s how the hosts look!

A chance for Jack Grealish?

11:08 , Alex Young

It should be a mix of experience and youth for Man City today.

One player who could really do with some minutes is Jack Grealish, who has not started a game in almost a month.

He scored in the 8-0 win over Salford in round three, which was his first goal in over a year.

Pep Guardiola said of Grealish at his pre-match press conference: "It's not that I don't like Jack. I know his attributes, it's just the big impact Savinho has had on assists and goals.

"The manager sometimes has to select one player over another. I make mistakes sometimes... it is manager life and you have to accept it."

10:55 , Alex Young

It’s not a cup tie until you see a tin foil trophy. Extra points for club-specific ribbons.

Team news is not far off.

(Adam Davy/PA Wire)

10:45 , Alex Young

It’s an early start in east London today.

(REUTERS)

Pep Guardiola expects another tough game

10:37 , Alex Young

"Always we've had problems away in this competition... away to teams in the Championship or League One or even League Two.

"Always we struggle. But we are ready for the challenge. Every game is a new opportunity."

Pep has caused me pain, says Richie Wellens

10:25 , Alex Young

Manchester United fan Richie Wellens admits Pep Guardiola has caused him a lot of pain in recent years.

But Old Trafford season-ticket holder and Leyton Orient boss Wellens has a chance to make Guardiola's life a little more uncomfortable today.

"We can't wait," said Wellens. "It's good exposure for the club and we've got a lot of young, talented players who have really grown this season so for them to go up against some of the best players in the world is really good for them."

He added: "In terms of the day, this club almost went out of business six or seven years ago so to be where we are in the league and to be hosting probably the best team the Premier League has ever seen is huge testament to the club and how far it has come.

"I have to say Pep has caused me a lot of pain in the past, me and my sons, with how good they are.

"But it's the best of the best. He's a genius, he's a pioneer, a lot of coaches look up to him. What he's done, especially in English football, he's changed a lot of coaches' thinking."

(Getty Images)

Take two for Jamie Donley and Man City

10:13 , Alex Young

Jamie Donley managed only two touches when he faced Manchester City last season but is ready to help Leyton Orient try to produce an almighty FA Cup upset today

Tottenham loanee Donley made his professional debut as a late substitute in Spurs' 3-3 draw at the Etihad Stadium during the 2023-24 campaign and the 20-year-old cannot wait to pit his wits against Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland again.

"Yeah, it was one of the best moments of my life, obviously being a Tottenham fan that will always be a special moment and how proud my family were with me," Donley told the PA news agency.

"Hopefully I get more touches in the game! You never know, I might not touch the ball but it will be a great experience for us and hopefully we give them a good challenge.

"It will be exciting but I won't be looking up to them in the game. I will run after them, try to kick them, try to get the ball off them and win the game ultimately because that is what we are there to do.

"Obviously it will be a good moment for the club, but in my mind I am definitely thinking about trying to win and getting through to the next round."

(Getty Images)

Richie Wellens hears back from Ange Postecoglou (kinda)

10:01 , Alex Young

Ange Postecoglou has responded to Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens after his comments appeared to suggest the Tottenham boss has used his side’s injuries as an excuse this season.

Spurs have been blighted by injury for much of the season. In a press conference last week, Orient’s Wellens responded to a question by saying: “I'm not Ange Postecoglou, keep using it as an excuse.”

Orient and Tottenham share a healthy relationship, with Harry Kane the most notable among a number of players Spurs have loaned to the O’s down the years.

Two of the club’s current first-team squad — goalkeeper Josh Keeley and forward Jamie Donley — are currently on season-long loans at Brisbane Road.

A reminder of the club’s tight relationship led Wellens to apologise in a Leyton Orient statement for his “stupid comment”.

Responding, Postecoglou said on Friday: “He's had his five minutes, that's good enough for me.”

How to watch for free

09:50 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One, which is free to air for UK viewers. Coverage begins at 12pm GMT ahead of an 12.15pm kick-off.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch for free on the BBC iPlayer.

A debut for Man City?

09:35 , Alex Young

Pep Guardiola has suggested some Man City players could return from injury this weekend and gain valuable minutes ahead of the Madrid encounter.

Defenders Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias, winger Jeremy Doku and goalkeeper Ederson are all hoping to prove their fitness.

"Maybe some of them (will play), we will see," Guardiola said.

Nico Gonzalez could make his City debut following his move from Porto.

The 23-year-old offers a holding option City have lacked since talisman Rodri suffered a serious injury in September.

Guardiola said: "He's really important. It's a position where we were weak from Rodri's absence.

"He's a young player, 23. He can play six, eight or in the pockets. He has physicality, he's a strong boy. I'm really pleased with the effort of the club to bring him here for the next years."

(Getty Images)

Josh Keeley targets more FA Cup heroics

09:21 , Alex Young

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Josh Keeley is plotting more FA Cup heroics against Manchester City.

Keeley has been the undoubted star of Orient's run to the fourth round, having saved penalties in shoot-out wins over Boreham Wood and Derby.

As if that were not enough, the 21-year-old also scored a header in the ninth minute of stoppage time to equalise against Oldham in their eventual 2-1 win.

And Irishman Keeley, on loan with the League One O's from Tottenham, would have no hesitation in bombing forward in search of a late goal against City.

"Yes, 100 per cent," he said. "And if we were only 1-0 down I'd be buzzing.

"I've been up for corners a couple of times. With Ireland's Under-21s we played in Norway last year and I went up, and the ball fell to me on the edge of the box, but I couldn't shoot so I had to pass it.

"In school I always played upfield. I used to love getting on the ball. Then in lockdown playing on a local pitch I scored a bicycle kick and people said I was a natural.

"Unfortunately I don't get a goal bonus - but I've told my agent for my next contract."

(Getty Images)

Two giant-killings in one day?

08:48 , Alex Young

At least two top-flight sides will be out of the FA Cup by tonight with Everton hosting Bournemouth before Brighton and Chelsea meet at the Amex Stadium in the day's final fixture.

However, there will be dreams of a major giant-killing elsewhere as Birmingham and Leyton Orient look to write their names into the latest chapter of the competition's illustrious folklore.

League One leaders City entertain Carabao Cup finalists Newcastle hoping for a repeat of their heroics in 2007 when, as a Championship side, they won 5-1 in a third round replay at St James' Park, while third tier rivals Orient host faltering Premier League champions Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola dismisses January transfer theory

08:09 , Alex Young

Pep Guardiola has dismissed suggestions Manchester City's January spending spree was a pre-emptive strike against a possible future transfer embargo.

City made their first serious moves in a winter transfer window since signing Aymeric Laporte in 2018 as they splashed out £170million on Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Nico Gonzalez before Monday's deadline.

This has been widely interpreted as a response to an underwhelming first half of the season in which City have fallen behind in the Premier League title race and only just scraped into the Champions League play-offs.

Yet with a verdict expected in the coming months on the 115 charges City are facing over alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations, the club may also have been trying to limit the impact of any punishment.

A transfer embargo is one of a number of sanctions they could face if found guilty, ranging from a fine to points deductions or even demotion. The club deny wrongdoing.

Guardiola feels City's actions are incorrectly judged because of their owners' wealth and their spending still does not match that of others.

He said: "I do not agree, but my words will not convince people that our attributes are (not) just being in a wealthy position.

"In the last five years, we are the last team in the top six for net-spend. Even after what we have spent in this transfer window, we are away from Chelsea, (Manchester) United, Arsenal, Tottenham, even from Liverpool.”

Read more here!

(Getty Images)

Standard Sport prediction

Friday 7 February 2025 23:22 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Manchester City have to bounce back following the 5-1 drubbing at Arsenal. Aside from that defeat and the PSG loss, Pep Guardiola's side have been decent and this game should suit them.

The return of some key players will allow Guardiola to rest some star names ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash against Real Madrid as well as get some minutes for those returning to action.

Even with a much changed team, City will be too strong for Orient and the League One side may just be on the wrong end of a heavy loss especially if they concede early.

Man City to win 4-0.

Early Leyton Orient team news

Friday 7 February 2025 19:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Orient are likely to miss Sean Clare and Omar Beckles, with all of Jordan Graham, Dan Agyei, Jack Simpson and Ollie O’Neill also unavailable.

New signing Randell Williams may feature, with Charlie Kelman likely to start up front.

Early Man City team news

Friday 7 February 2025 16:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pep Guardiola is expected to ring the changes for Manchester City’s FA Cup tie against Leyton Orient.

In a major boost for the City boss, all of Ederson, Ruben Dias, Jeremy Doku and Nathan Ake have reportedly returned to training.

City are the visitors to Brisbane Road on Saturday, but will have one eye on next Tuesday’s massive Champions League knockout round play-off first-leg at home to Real Madrid.

(Getty Images)

Leyton Orient vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for FA Cup game

Friday 7 February 2025 14:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One, which is free to air for UK viewers. Coverage begins at 12pm GMT ahead of an 12.15pm kick-off.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch for free on the BBC iPlayer.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

(ES Composite)

Man CIty include Rodri in Champions League squad

Friday 7 February 2025 13:52 , Alex Young

Manchester City have included Rodri in their Champions League squad for the knockout phase, raising hopes he will return from a serious knee injury before the end of the season.

Clubs competing in UEFA competitions had until midnight on Thursday to make up to three changes to their squads.

New signings Nico Gonzalez — who can stand in for Rodri — forward Omar Marmoush, and defender Abdukodir Khusanov were added but teenage defender Vitor Reis missed out.

Rodri has set a target of about April - "six to seven months" after tearing the ACL in his right knee against Arsenal in September - to return to play. The Champions League quarter-finals start April 8.

Man City face Real Madrid in a two-leg knockout playoff, next Tuesday and on Februray 19. The winner will play either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16.

(REUTERS)

How high-flying Leyton Orient plan to give Man City a bloody nose

Friday 7 February 2025 12:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

“I think you only get whatever you earn in life, so I think we’ve earned it. This is a game that will be seen globally.”

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis cannot contain his excitement. On Saturday lunchtime, Travis and his beloved Orient, whom he has supported for 64 years, welcome Manchester City to Brisbane Road in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Read the full story from Dom Smith here!

(Getty Images)

