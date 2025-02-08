Leyton Orient vs Man City LIVE: FA Cup latest score and goal updates as Nico Gonzalez makes debut

Leyton Orient are set for a blockbuster FA Cup fourth round tie as they welcome the Premier League champions Manchester City to Brisbane Road.

The League One side have already made it through three rounds of the cup following victories over National League clubs Boreham Wood and Oldham Athletic,as well as earning a 6-5 penalty shootout win versus the Championship’s Derby County in their last outing in this competition.

Orient are having a fine season -they sit sixth in League One - but come into the match having lost to Stockport last time out. The O’s will be hoping to cause an upset against Pep Guardiola’s side who have their own reasons for needing to win.

City suffered a 5-1 humiliation to Arsenal last weekend and hope to get back to winning ways against a lower league opponent this afternoon. A boost in morale would set them in good stead for the next part of the season as they hope to secure Champions League football in the Premier League and lift silverware in the cup competitions.

Follow all the FA Cup action with our live blog below:

Leyton Orient vs Manchester City LIVE

Leyton Orient host Man City in the FA Cup fourth round | Live on BBC One

The O's will need some magic of the FA cup if they hope to cause an upset

City lost 5-1 to Arsenal last time out and want to get back to winning ways

Leyton Orient XI: Keeley; James, Simpson, Happe, Currie; Galbraith, Brown; Perkins, Donley, Jaiyesimi; Kelman

Manchester City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Reis, Dias, O'Reilly; Nico, Gundogan, McAtee; Savinho, Grealish, Marmoush

New signings Vitor Reis and Nico Gonzalez both make first Man City starts

Leyton Orient FC 0 - 0 Manchester City FC

Leyton Orient 0-0 Man City

12:27 , Jamie Braidwood

9 mins: CHANCE! Should be 1-0 City. Nico picks out a lovely ball over the top to find Savinho, who squares to Gundogan. But the German can’t sort his foot out and drags wide! Nice move, bad miss.

Leyton Orient 0-0 Man City

12:24 , Jamie Braidwood

7 mins: Orient clear a couple of corners from the left, with crosses from Gundogan and Marmoush blocked. City have started to get their foot on the ball with Nico dropping into the Rodri role at the base of midfield.

Leyton Orient 0-0 Man City

12:22 , Jamie Braidwood

5 mins: GOALMOUTH SCRAMBLE! Easy for Orient as they play long and turn City. The low ball almost catches out Reis and there’s a moment where City appear to panic in the six yard box. But then there’s a foul and City can clear.

Leyton Orient 0-0 Man City

12:20 , Jamie Braidwood

4 mins: Jeers for Grealish as he cuts into the box but drags wide. This is his first start since the last round, when City hammered Salford 8-0.

Leyton Orient 0-0 Man City

12:19 , Jamie Braidwood

2 mins: A bit of space for Jaiyesimi down the left, as the long ball catches out Lewis. Jaiyesimi can’t deliver and Lewis makes the recovery challenge in the box.

Leyton Orient 0-0 Man City

12:18 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: Welcome to English football, Vitor Reis. The 19-year-old centre back heads clear and Leyton Orient chuck it into the box with a long throw. City clear.

KICK-OFF! Leyton Orient 0-0 Man City

12:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Underway in the east London drizzle and February chill.

Leyton Orient need a fast start in front of their fans!

Leyton Orient vs Man City

12:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! The players are coming out onto the pitch at Brisbane Road. Plenty of twirling red and white scarves in the stands, along with some tin-foil FA Cups.

It’s Real Madrid for Man City on Tuesday, but first they must look to return to winning ways against Leyton Orient. Could a famous FA Cup shock be on?

Leyton Orient vs Man City

12:13 , Jamie Braidwood

This fixture is being shown free-to-air on BBC One in the UK, with subscribers also able to stream online via BBC iPlayer.

Several more games are also live on TV across the FA Cup weekend.

12:12 , Jamie Braidwood

As a reminder, there is no VAR in place today, with the extra officials and accompanying technology will only be in place from the fifth round onwards.

Leicester were left frustrated at the end of their Cup tie with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Friday night, after Harry Maguire scored a winning goal from an offside position which would have been chalked off in the Premier League, but which was allowed to stand due to the FA’s rules.

Leyton Orient vs Man City

12:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Former Man City defender Micah Richards says this is their “biggest game of the season”, with Pep Guardiola’s side struggling in the Premier League and facing a long shot of winning the Champions League.

The FA Cup looks to be their best chance of winning silverware this season.

Leyton Orient vs Man City

12:08 , Jamie Braidwood

The Leyton Orient chairman and co-owner Nigel Travis todl the Today Programme that the club were close to going out of business in 2017, when the Os were languishing in the National League. Now, they’re flying high in League One and are hosting the Premier League champions Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round.

An afternoon to remember for the hosts in east London.

(REUTERS)

Man City's run of fixtures

12:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City’s trip to Leyton Orient comes amid a brutal run of games for Pep Guardiola’s team, which started with a 5-1 hammering at Arsenal last weekend. With Real Madrid to come in the week, are the champions primed for an upset?

2 Feb: 5-1 Arsenal (away) - PL

8 Feb: vs Leyton Orient (away) - FA

11 Feb: vs Real Madrid (away)- CL

15 Feb: vs Newcastle (home) - PL

19 Feb: vs Real Madrid (home) - CL

23 Feb: vs Liverpool (home) - PL

26 Feb: vs Tottenham (away) - PL

11:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens was caught up in a bit of a storm last week after having to apologise to Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou over some “deeply embarrassing” comments.

Wellens revealed he tried to contact Postecoglou after referencing the beleaguered Tottenham boss following his side’s defeat by Stockport. Asked in a post-match interview whether injuries had played a part in the loss, Wellens said: “I’m not going to make excuses, I’m not Ange Postecoglou.”

Wellens subsequently released a statement apologising for his comments, saying he was “deeply embarrassed”.

11:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Jamie Donley managed only two touches when he faced Manchester City last season but is ready to help Leyton Orient try to produce an almighty FA Cup upset on Saturday.

City’s trip to the high-flying League One club is one of the most eye-catching fourth-round fixtures, with Pep Guardiola’s faltering side forced to return to London six days after being thrashed 5-1 by Arsenal.

Tottenham loanee Donley made his professional debut as a late substitute in Spurs’ 3-3 draw at the Etihad Stadium during the 2023-24 campaign and the 20-year-old cannot wait to pit his wits against Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland again.

Leyton Orient also ring the changes

11:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Leyton Orient make five changes from the 1-0 defeat against Stockport. On-loan Tottenham man Jamie Donley starts in midfield with Dan Happe the captain in defence.

No Erling Haaland in Man City squad ahead of Real Madrid game

11:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Those Leyton Orient fans hoping to see Erling Haaland at Brisbane Road will be disappointed. The striker is not in the squad ahead of Tuesday’s game against Real Madrid. Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne are there in reserve, though.

New signings Vitor Reis and Nico Gonzalez both make first Man City starts

11:25 , Jamie Braidwood

The big news for Manchester City is new signings Nco Gonzalez and Vitor Reis start. Gonzalez was a £50m arrival from Porto on deadline day and goes into midfield, where Pep Guardiola has desperately missed Rodri this season.

Reis was signed earlier in the window and the 19-year-old comes into the heart of defence alongside Ruben Dias. Elsewhere, there’s a start for Jack Grealish and Stefan Ortega remains in goal, with no Ederson in the squad.

(Getty Images)

Leyton Orient vs Man City team news and line-ups

11:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Leyton Orient XI: Keeley; James, Simpson, Happe, Currie; Galbraith, Brown; Perkins, Donley, Jaiyesimi; Kelman

Subs: Phillips, Sweeney, Cooper, Agyei, Ball, Pratley, Obiero, Carter, Markanday

Manchester City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Reis, Dias, O'Reilly; Nico, Gundogan, McAtee; Savinho, Grealish, Marmoush

Subs: Carson, Stones, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Akanji, Nunes, Khusanov, Foden, Mubama

Leyton Orient vs Man City team news

11:09 , Jamie Braidwood

We’ll have team news and line-ups from Brisbane Road in the next few minutes.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Pep Guardiola focused on FA Cup progress

11:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City’s main focus this week has been Saturday’s FA Cup trip to Leyton Orient.

The first leg of City’s Champions League last-16 tie against holders and record 15-time winners Real Madrid is now starting to loom large.

Guardiola said: “Tomorrow we play early, 1230, and after the game we will come back here to Manchester and we will have time to start to talk.

“Of course I had an eye (on the game) against Madrid but Leyton deserve my attention.

“It’s always been like that, otherwise we don’t get to the amount of semi-finals and finals of cups we have in the last five or six years.

“I am concerned and focused on Leyton. Always we have had problems away in this competition – FA Cup or Carabao Cup – even against teams in League One and Two.

“Always we struggle but we are ready for the challenge. Every game is a new opportunity.”

10:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City have omitted their £29m signing Vitor Reis from their Champions League squad for the knockout phase.

The Brazilian defender, who was bought from Palmeiras in January, will not be eligible to face Real Madrid in the play-off round or, if City progress, in any future European matches this season.

City chose to register fellow new recruits Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez and Abdukodir Khusanov instead in the list they gave to Uefa.

It also includes the injured Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, though the Spaniard could miss the rest of the season as he recovers from a cruciate ligament injury.

10:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City have launched a fresh legal challenge against the Premier League over its rules governing commercial deals linked to a club's owners.

City are contesting amendments made to the associated party transaction (APT) rules voted through by top-flight clubs last November, changes which were themselves forced on the league by an earlier legal challenge by the reigning champions.

It means there are now three live legal cases between City and the Premier League – one covering more than 100 charges against City for alleged breaches of the league's financial rules, which the club have always strenuously denied, the initial APT challenge and now the new challenge.

The APT rules seek to ensure deals struck between clubs and entities linked to the club's owners are done at fair market value.

10:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Pep Guardiola revealed Manchester City expects to learn the outcome of a hearing into alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules “in one month”.

A transfer embargo is one of a number of sanctions they could face if found guilty, ranging from a fine to points deductions or even demotion. The club deny wrongdoing.

“In one month I think there will be a verdict and a sentence and after we will see my opinion of what happened so far. Still, at the end, every club can do whatever they want.”

09:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Pep Guardiola has dismissed suggestions Manchester City’s January spending spree was a pre-emptive strike against a possible future transfer embargo.

City made their first serious moves in a winter transfer window since signing Aymeric Laporte in 2018 as they splashed out £170million on Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Nico Gonzalez before Monday’s deadline.

This has been widely interpreted as a response to an underwhelming first half of the season in which City have fallen behind in the Premier League title race and only just scraped into the Champions League play-offs.

Odds and prediction

09:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

Leyton Orient to win – 17/1

Draw – 13/2

Man City to win – 1/12

Prediction

Manchester City will make a lot of changes in personnel but they will have more than enough quality to defeat the League One side. City’s last FA Cup match ended in an 8-0 win over Salford. They will probably score a lot of goals again but not quite to the same tally.

Leyton Orient 0-5 Man City.

What is the team news?

09:27 , Jamie Braidwood

For Man City, Ederson and Oscar Bobb will be assessed before the game and could feature. Pep Guardiola is expected to make changes with the likes of Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis in contention to start. Rodri, Jeremy Doku, Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias all set to remain sidelined.

09:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Leyton Orient may be without right-back Sean Clare and centre-back Omar Beckles due to injury though both will be assessed before the game. Jordan Graham, Dan Agyei, Jack Simpson and Ollie O'Neill are also in the treatment room. Brandon Cooper will likely start alongside Dan Happe at the heart of defence, although deadline day signing Rarmani Edmonds-Green is another centre-back option at Richie Wellens's disposal.

When is Leyton Orient vs Man City?

09:23 , Jamie Braidwood

The FA Cup fixture will kick off at 12.15pm GMT on Saturday 8 February at Brisbane Road.

What TV channel is it on?

This fixture will be shown free-to-air on BBC One in the UK, with subscribers also able to stream online via BBC iPlayer. Coverage begins at 12pm.

Good morning

09:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Leyton Orient are set for a blockbuster FA Cup fourth round tie when they welcome the Premier League champions Manchester City to Brisbane Road on Saturday.

The O’s have had a fine competition so far beating National League sides Boreham Wood, in a penalty shootout during the first round, and Oldham Athletic, in the second, before another penalty shootout victory took them past Championship side Derby County. Now they face their biggest test against Pep Guardiola’s side and will need some of the FA Cup magic to help them go through.

Man City will not be kind to the lower league club. They are hurting after a 5-1 humiliation by Arsenal last weekend and will need a strong showing to boost morale. The FA Cup is a competition Guardiola’s side can certainly win and their struggles in the Premier League may mean a more determined focus is given to winning silverware in the cup competitions instead.