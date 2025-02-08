Is Leyton Orient vs Man City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

(EPA)

Leyton Orient are set for a blockbuster FA Cup fourth round tie when they welcome the Premier League champions Manchester City to Brisbane Road on Saturday.

The O’s have had a fine competition so far beating National League sides Boreham Wood, in a penalty shootout during the first round, and Oldham Athletic, in the second, before another penalty shootout victory took them past Championship side Derby County. Now they face their biggest test against Pep Guardiola’s side and will need some of the FA Cup magic to help them go through.

Man City will not be kind to the lower league club. They are hurting after a 5-1 humiliation by Arsenal last weekend and will need a strong showing to boost morale. The FA Cup is a competition Guardiola’s side can certainly win and their struggles in the Premier League may mean a more determined focus is given to winning silverware in the cup competitions instead.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Leyton Orient vs Man City?

The FA Cup fixture will kick off at 12.15pm GMT on Saturday 8 February at Brisbane Road.

What TV channel is it on?

This fixture will be shown free-to-air on BBC One in the UK, with subscribers also able to stream online via BBC iPlayer. Coverage begins at 12pm.

Confirmed line-ups

Leyton Orient XI: Keeley; James, Simpson, Happe, Currie; Galbraith, Brown; Perkins, Donley, Jaiyesimi; Kelman

Subs: Phillips, Sweeney, Cooper, Agyei, Ball, Pratley, Obiero, Carter, Markanday

Manchester City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Reis, Dias, O'Reilly; Nico, Gundogan, McAtee; Savinho, Grealish, Marmoush

Subs: Carson, Stones, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Akanji, Nunes, Khusanov, Foden, Mubama

Team news

The big news for Manchester City is new signings Nco Gonzalez and Vitor Reis start. Gonzalez was a £50m arrival from Porto on deadline day and goes into midfield, where Pep Guardiola has desperately missed Rodri this season.

Reis was signed earlier in the window and the 19-year-old comes into the heart of defence alongside Ruben Dias. Elsewhere, there’s a start for Jack Grealish and Stefan Ortega remains in goal, with no Ederson in the squad.

Those Leyton Orient fans hoping to see Erling Haaland at Brisbane Road will be disappointed. The striker is not in the squad ahead of Tuesday’s game against Real Madrid. Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne are there in reserve, though.

Leyton Orient make five changes from the 1-0 defeat against Stockport. On-loan Tottenham man Jamie Donley starts in midfield with Dan Happe the captain in defence.

Odds

Leyton Orient to win – 17/1

Draw – 13/2

Man City to win – 1/12

Prediction

Manchester City will make a lot of changes in personnel but they will have more than enough quality to defeat the League One side. City’s last FA Cup match ended in an 8-0 win over Salford. They will probably score a lot of goals again but not quite to the same tally.

Leyton Orient 0-5 Man City.