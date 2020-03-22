Leyton Orient confirm first-team player has tested positive for coronavirus

Getty Images

A member of Leyton Orient's first-team squad has tested positive for coronavirus, the club confirmed on Sunday.

In a statement released via their official website, Orient said the unidentified player was self-isolating after showing "mild" symptoms of Covid-19.

The League Two club added that the rest of their first-team squad will further self-isolate for seven days, as per official Government guidelines.

“It is obviously a huge concern of everyone’s that a case like this has been reported, and of course it is a worry that it has impacted one of our players and our club directly,” said Orient head coach Ross Embleton.

“The positive for us is that the symptoms have not got any worse and the player in question is improving everyday.

“It is vital that we continue to follow the guidelines and isolate for another week in order to give the virus the time to pass.”

All professional football in England is currently suspended until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Later on Sunday evening, Leyton Orient's FIFA 20 'UltimateQuaranTeam' tournament is due to begin, featuring 128 teams from across the globe.

The competition is raising money for EFL clubs struggling financially during the postponement, as well as mental health charity Mind and the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

