Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sorry for 'stupid' Ange Postecoglou jibe: 'I'm deeply embarrassed'

Apology: Richie Wellens aimed a dig at Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou after Leyton Orient lost to Stockport (Getty Images)

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens has apologised for a “stupid comment” made about Tottenham counterpart Ange Postecoglou.

The Os boss caused controversy following his side’s 1-0 home defeat by Stockport in League One on Saturday with his response to a question about how much the loss was influenced by injuries to the likes of defenders Sean Clare and Omar Beckles.

“I’m not Ange Postecoglou, keep using it as an excuse,” Wellens said in a post-match interview, referencing Spurs’ ongoing injury crisis that has been a significant factor in their woeful recent Premier League form that has left them 16th in the table and only seven points above the relegation zone ahead of Sunday’s trip to Brentford, piling the pressure on Postecoglou.

The comment did not go down well at all with Tottenham fans on social media, with the two clubs typically sharing a strong relationship and Orient having loaned a number of players from Spurs over the years - most notably England captain Harry Kane back in 2011.

Indeed, two of the club’s current first-team squad - goalkeeper Josh Keeley and forward Jamie Donley - are both currently on season-long loans at Brisbane Road from Tottenham.

Orient released a statement late on Saturday night in which a regretful Wellens retracted his dig at Postecoglou and apologised, insisting he did not want to do anything to jeopardise the relationship between the clubs.

“After today’s game, I was asked about the injuries within our squad and, without thinking, I made a stupid comment about Tottenham Hotspur,” said Wellens.

“That comment was brought to my attention later in the evening and having watched my interview back I am deeply embarrassed and regret what I said.

“At Leyton Orient, we have a strong relationship with Tottenham Hotspur and it was never my intention to say anything that would jeopardise that.

“Their manager, Ange Postecoglou, is a world-class coach and I want to apologise for my comments and wish Spurs all the very best for the second half of the season.”

Wellens is a former midfielder who began his career at Manchester United and also played for the likes of Blackpool, Oldham, Doncaster, Leicester, Shrewsbury, Salford and Macclesfield, before retiring and managing Oldham, Swindon, Salford and Doncaster.

He has been in charge at Orient since succeeding Kenny Jackett in March 2022, leading the team to the League Two title and a first return to the third tier of English football for eight years in the 2022-23 campaign.

Wellens led his side to a mid-table finish last season and currently has them inside the play-off positions on goal difference despite the loss to fellow top-six hopefuls Stockport that ended a nine-game unbeaten run. Orient host Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup next weekend.