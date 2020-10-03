Leylah Annie Fernandez loses in straight sets to Petra Kvitova at French Open

PARIS — Leylah Annie Fernandez's run at the French Open is over, ending Canadian hopes in the singles draws.

The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., lost to No. 7 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-3 in the third round on Saturday. Fernandez, ranked 100th in the world, was the last Canadian singles player left.

Despite holding a sizeable lead on Kvitova in the early stages of the match, Fernandez says she was "very disappointed" on the outcome of the match.

"Today I just made too many mistakes when I was up and gave her momentum going back in," Fernandez said. "Things happened and I just didn't follow my coach's game plan they gave me at the beginning of the match. Too many mistakes here and there at key moments."

Fernandez took a 5-1 lead on the two-time Wimbledon champion in the first set, but Kvitova rallied to win 7-5.

Kvitova then won the first three games of the second set and held the lead the rest of the way.

"Petra is a great competitor," Fernandez said. "She told me congratulations and good luck for the future, which was very nice of her. I've admired her since I was very young. To be playing against her...was a big opportunity for me and unfortunately I didn't execute what I needed to do."

Fernandez's run to the third round was her best showing at a Grand Slam.

She reached the second round of this year's U.S. Open and lost in the opening round of this year's Australian Open.

"I've been improving every Grand Slam. I've won one round extra than the last one, which is good. I know what I need to work on. There's obviously a lot of things I've got to work on today for the future." Fernandez said.

Last year, she won the girls' title at the French Open.

Meanwhile, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil and American Jack Sock lost 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4 to the French team of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in a second-round men's doubles match.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3,, 2020.

The Canadian Press