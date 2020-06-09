Lexus postpones 2021 IS debut indefinitely







The new 2021 Lexus IS sports sedan was scheduled to make its debut today, but Lexus has made the decision to postpone the digital unveiling indefinitely. Lexus cites respect for "the recent global situation" as the reasoning for the postponement.

This week, Lexus released a simple statement on the digital debut of the 2021 IS. "Considering the recent global situation, Lexus has respectfully postponed the premier of the new IS, which was originally scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Japan Standard Time, June 10," it said. "Revised timing will be announced soon." With worldwide outpouring of civil protests in regards to the death of George Floyd, police brutality and the movement for police reform — all in the midst of a pandemic — it seems like a malapropos time to unveil a new car.

Autoblog reached out to Lexus for further clarification on when the car would debut, and the company said it hopes to have more news by the end of this week.

When it does debut, the next-generation sports sedan will utilize rear-wheel drive, and we expect all-wheel drive to be an option. According to a report from Motor Trend, the new IS will ride on an evolutionary modified version of its current "New N" platform, as opposed to an all-new setup, but that is unconfirmed. Like the current IS, the upcoming IS will likely offer both four-cylinder and six-cylinder powertrains options, though it is unclear what the power will look like. Stay tuned for more details in the near future.

