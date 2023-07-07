Lextran executive director who led office through COVID pandemic resigns

The executive director and general manager of Lextran has resigned to take a position outside of the public transit system.

Jill Barnett, who has been with the city’s bus system since 2009, will leave the job on July 26, Lextran officials announced Friday.

Transdev, a third-party management company that oversees day-to-day operations of Lextran, will immediately begin a search for a new leader.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Barnett became the executive director in 2020 after Carrie Butler left the agency to lead TARC, the Louisville metro transit authority. Before becoming director, Barnett had also served as assistant director and director of community affairs and community outreach coordinator. The announcement did not include her new position.

“She drove Lextran to double its investment in new shelters, made countless safety improvements, and led Lextran through a challenging post-pandemic period which has included a 40% ridership recovery in the last two fiscal years,” said Harding Dowell, chair of the Lextran Board of Directors. “She has worked tirelessly to serve her community and we know she will continue to do so in her future endeavors.”

Lextran receives funding through property taxes and federal grants. It does not receive direct allocations from the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government. Lextran operates 25 fixed bus routes and also provides paratransit for people with disabilities. In 2022, it had 3 million passenger trips, according to its website.