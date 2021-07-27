Lexipol Wins Globee® Award for COVID-19 Response as Part of the 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards

The Company Response of the Year award honors Lexipol for providing free learning and policy resources to support first responders throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

DALLAS, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexipol, the leader in policy, training and wellness support for first responders and government leaders, recently announced that The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier business awards programs and ranking lists, named the company a winner in the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.



The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, creativity, partner programs, and more from every major industry in the world. Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2021 award winners.

Lexipol was recognized with a Silver award for Company Response of the Year to COVID-19. Lexipol’s COVID-19 response included the development and dissemination of free public safety-specific resources, including the Coronavirus Learning & Policy Center, which provided free policies, online training courses, training tools and grant funding assistance to public safety agencies and individual first responders. Lexipol’s industry news sites—Police1, FireRescue1, EMS1, Corrections1 and Gov1—also established coronavirus news centers and published thousands of related articles and training resources. Through these efforts, Lexipol provided insight into a variety of concerns to support public safety professionals’ response to the pandemic, from COVID-19 safety protocols during emergency calls to the importance of emotional resiliency amid the health crisis.

“We are proud to be recognized with this award for our response to the difficult and constantly evolving situation COVID-19 presented to public safety,” said Lexipol CEO Chuck Corbin. “The team worked tirelessly to quickly create and distribute critical resources to support the first responders on the front lines of the pandemic.”

Story continues

See the complete list of 2021 winners on the Globee Awards website.

About Lexipol

Lexipol empowers first responders and public servants to best meet the needs of their residents safely and responsibly. We are the experts in policy, training and wellness support, committed to improving the quality of life for all community members. Our solutions include state-specific policies, online learning, behavioral health resources, funding assistance, and news and information offered through the websites Police1, FireRescue1, EMS1, Corrections1 and Gov1. Lexipol serves more than 2 million public safety professionals in over 8,000 agencies and municipalities. For additional information, visit www.lexipol.com.

Media Contact:

Shannon Pieper

Sr. Director, Marketing Content

949-276-9938

spieper@lexipol.com



