Lexington Town Council candidates meet in forum one week before election

The four candidates running for Lexington Town Council will meet in a public forum on Monday, just over a week before voters will choose members for three at-large seats in the town.

Councilmen Steve Baker, Todd Carnes and Ron Williams will appear along with challenger Lachin Hatemi in a forum hosted by the Lexington Chamber and Visitors Center. The forum will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 311 W. Main St., Lexington. It is free and open to the public.

Each candidate will take part in a question-and-answer segment moderated by Michael Burgess, the lead teacher of the Center for Law and Global Policy Development at River Bluff High School.

“The purpose of this forum is to educate voters about the candidates and to bring business and area residents together to hear how the candidates stand on issues of importance to the business community,” said Angelle LaBorde, president and CEO of the Lexington Chamber.

Voters will go to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 2, in Lexington and municipal races across the state.