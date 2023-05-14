Lexington state representative Lamin Swann dies after ‘significant medical emergency’

Lamin Swann, a state representative from Lexington, has died, according to a statement from his mother.

There was no immediate information on Swann’s cause of death Sunday. The Democratic representative was 45 years old.

“There are no words to fully describe the grief and impossible loss that others and I feel right now after saying good-bye earlier today to my beloved son, Lamin,” Swann’s mother, Pam Dixon, said in a statement. “Beyond our faith, what comforts us is knowing the positive and lasting impact he had on so many.

“Those include his loved ones and friends; those he advocated for throughout his life; and, now, those whose own lives will forever be strengthened by his decision to be an organ donor,” she said. “We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received over the last several days, and I know he felt it, too.”

Swann was “always smiling,” and lead with “kindness while working to build a better Kentucky for all,” Gov. Andy Beshear wrote on social media Sunday.

“My heart is heavy this morning at the news of Rep. Lamin Swann’s passing,” he said. “Lamin was always smiling, leading with kindness while working to build a better Kentucky for all. He will be greatly missed. Please join Britainy and me in praying for his family.”

In an emailed statement from Kentucky House Democratic Caucus leaders Derrick Graham, Cherlynn Stevenson and Rachel Roberts, they wrote the caucus was “devastated by the news Lamin’s passing.”

“Lamin was a great friend, and our caucus is better for having known and worked alongside him. He served his constituents as well as anyone ever has,” the statement said. “He was an especially strong advocate for Fayette County as well as countless other Kentuckians who benefited from his voice on issues ranging from social justice to expanding disability rights, causes we will continue to champion on his behalf. We truly enjoyed working with him and only wish it could have been for far longer.”

Funeral arrangements for Swann will be announced in upcoming days.

News of Swann’s hospitalization following a “significant medical emergency” first surfaced on Wednesday. Dixon released a statement asking for prayers and privacy.

A freshman legislator, Swann won a contested general election in the newly-formed 93rd state House district in 2022. He beat Republican challenger Kyle Whalen by roughly eight percentage points in the district that is centered around the Tates Creek schools in southern Fayette County.

In his lone legislative session, one of Swann’s biggest pushes was for the state to consider expanding housing discrimination laws to include sources of income — meaning that landlords couldn’t discriminate against potential tenants for using housing vouchers, among other nontraditional sources of payment. That bill, House Bill 437, did not get assigned to a committee in the GOP-led House.

Another bill of Swann’s, which also did not move this session, would have required Kentucky schools to adopt middle and high school curriculum teaching the history of racism in America.

Swann, who had cerebral palsy, spoke of the challenges that came with his disability on the House floor in Frankfort.

Swann was also well-known in Democratic, activist and civically engaged communities in the area. In 2004, he ran for the 88th House District in Lexington. In 2010, he ran for an at-large seat on the Lexington-Fayettte Urban County Council.

This story will be updated.