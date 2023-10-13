All Lexington schools rated best to worst in 2023, according to new SC state report. Take a look
The Lexington County school system had noticeable improvement year-over-year, a new state report shows.
South Carolina education officials recently unveiled the school report cards for the 2022-2023 school year. Compiled by the South Carolina Department of Education, the report cards are designed to increase accessibility and accountability in the state’s public schools with easy-to-understand information.
Every high school, elementary and middle school in the state received ratings on a 100-point scale. The ratings follow terms outlined in state law — excellent, good, average, below average and unsatisfactory. Schools also received ratings on multiple indicators, including graduation rate, academic achievement and college career readiness.
How did Lexington schools perform?
Overall, Lexington had a 7.69% increase in schools with excellent ratings year-over year. The county had a 6.67% increase in schools with good ratings and a 7.14% jump in schools with average ratings.
Not a single school in the system fell in the bottom unsatisfactory rating this year.
Statewide, 22.5% of schools received an overall rating of excellent, representing an almost 2% increase from the previous year, according to a department of education press release.
Also, half of all students in South Carolina public schools are enrolled in a school with an excellent or good overall rating.
Below is a breakdown of how Lexington County schools performed in the 2022-2023 school year.
To view report cards for every school in the state, click here.
Excellent
Chapin High School: 75
Lexington High School: 72
River Bluff High School: 74
Spring Hill High School: 80
Dutch Fork Middle School: 61
Meadow Glen Middle School: 59
Lake Murray Elementary School (District 1): 70
Lake Murray Elementary School (District 5): 63
Meadow Glen Elementary School: 69
Midway Elementary School: 74
New Providence Elementary School: 70
Lakeside Middle School: 60
Pleasant Hill Middle School: 60
Chapin Intermediate School: 63
Good
Chapin Middle School: 54
Rocky Creek Elementary School: 56
Dutch Fork High School: 62
Beechwood Middle School: 52
Carolina Springs Middle School: 50
R. H. Fulmer Middle School: 53
Pleasant Hill Elementary School: 58
River Springs Elementary School: 55
Batesburg-Leesville Middle School: 54
Irmo Middle School International Academic Magnet: 51
Carolina Springs Elementary School: 58
H.E. Corley Elementary School Leadership Magnet And Montessori Magnet: 56
Irmo Elementary School: 54
Red Bank Elementary School: 54
Saxe Gotha Elementary School: 53
Springdale Elementary School: 53
Average
Batesburg-Leesville High School: 53
Deerfield Elementary School: 52
Lexington Elementary School: 46
Oak Grove Elementary School: 46
Riverbank Elementary School: 51
Gilbert High School: 57
Cyril B. Busbee Creative Arts Academy: 41
Gilbert Middle School: 47
Sandhills Middle School: 36
White Knoll Middle School: 40
Frances Mack Intermediate School: 45
Ballentine Elementary School: 51
Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School: 43
Congaree Elementary School: 44
Centerville Elementary School: 43
Dutch Fork Elementary School: 44
Forts Pond Elementary School: 49
Harbison West Elementary School: 50
Nursery Road Elementary School: 50
Oak Pointe Elementary School: 45
Saluda River Academy For The Arts: 52
Seven Oaks Elementary School Media Magnet: 43
White Knoll Elementary School: 51
Wood Elementary School: 48
Irmo High School International School For The Arts: 51
Northside Middle School: 43
Pelion Middle School: 38
Leaphart Elementary School Steam Magnet: 48
Pelion Elementary School: 43
Pine Ridge Middle School: 36
Below Average
Chapin Elementary School: 39
White Knoll High School: 49
Gilbert Elementary School: 38
Airport High School: 41
Brookland-Cayce High School: 40
Pelion High School: 42
Swansea High School: 40
Crossroads Intermediate School: 35
Cayce Elementary School: 35
Sandhills Elementary School: 36