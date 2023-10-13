All Lexington schools rated best to worst in 2023, according to new SC state report. Take a look

The Lexington County school system had noticeable improvement year-over-year, a new state report shows.

South Carolina education officials recently unveiled the school report cards for the 2022-2023 school year. Compiled by the South Carolina Department of Education, the report cards are designed to increase accessibility and accountability in the state’s public schools with easy-to-understand information.

Every high school, elementary and middle school in the state received ratings on a 100-point scale. The ratings follow terms outlined in state law — excellent, good, average, below average and unsatisfactory. Schools also received ratings on multiple indicators, including graduation rate, academic achievement and college career readiness.

How did Lexington schools perform?

Overall, Lexington had a 7.69% increase in schools with excellent ratings year-over year. The county had a 6.67% increase in schools with good ratings and a 7.14% jump in schools with average ratings.

Not a single school in the system fell in the bottom unsatisfactory rating this year.

Statewide, 22.5% of schools received an overall rating of excellent, representing an almost 2% increase from the previous year, according to a department of education press release.

Also, half of all students in South Carolina public schools are enrolled in a school with an excellent or good overall rating.

Below is a breakdown of how Lexington County schools performed in the 2022-2023 school year.

To view report cards for every school in the state, click here.

Excellent

  • Chapin High School: 75

  • Lexington High School: 72

  • River Bluff High School: 74

  • Spring Hill High School: 80

  • Dutch Fork Middle School: 61

  • Meadow Glen Middle School: 59

  • Lake Murray Elementary School (District 1): 70

  • Lake Murray Elementary School (District 5): 63

  • Meadow Glen Elementary School: 69

  • Midway Elementary School: 74

  • New Providence Elementary School: 70

  • Lakeside Middle School: 60

  • Pleasant Hill Middle School: 60

  • Chapin Intermediate School: 63

Good

  • Chapin Middle School: 54

  • Rocky Creek Elementary School: 56

  • Dutch Fork High School: 62

  • Beechwood Middle School: 52

  • Carolina Springs Middle School: 50

  • R. H. Fulmer Middle School: 53

  • Pleasant Hill Elementary School: 58

  • River Springs Elementary School: 55

  • Batesburg-Leesville Middle School: 54

  • Irmo Middle School International Academic Magnet: 51

  • Carolina Springs Elementary School: 58

  • H.E. Corley Elementary School Leadership Magnet And Montessori Magnet: 56

  • Irmo Elementary School: 54

  • Red Bank Elementary School: 54

  • Saxe Gotha Elementary School: 53

  • Springdale Elementary School: 53

Average

  • Batesburg-Leesville High School: 53

  • Deerfield Elementary School: 52

  • Lexington Elementary School: 46

  • Oak Grove Elementary School: 46

  • Riverbank Elementary School: 51

  • Gilbert High School: 57

  • Cyril B. Busbee Creative Arts Academy: 41

  • Gilbert Middle School: 47

  • Sandhills Middle School: 36

  • White Knoll Middle School: 40

  • Frances Mack Intermediate School: 45

  • Ballentine Elementary School: 51

  • Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School: 43

  • Congaree Elementary School: 44

  • Centerville Elementary School: 43

  • Dutch Fork Elementary School: 44

  • Forts Pond Elementary School: 49

  • Harbison West Elementary School: 50

  • Nursery Road Elementary School: 50

  • Oak Pointe Elementary School: 45

  • Saluda River Academy For The Arts: 52

  • Seven Oaks Elementary School Media Magnet: 43

  • White Knoll Elementary School: 51

  • Wood Elementary School: 48

  • Irmo High School International School For The Arts: 51

  • Northside Middle School: 43

  • Pelion Middle School: 38

  • Leaphart Elementary School Steam Magnet: 48

  • Pelion Elementary School: 43

  • Pine Ridge Middle School: 36

Below Average

  • Chapin Elementary School: 39

  • White Knoll High School: 49

  • Gilbert Elementary School: 38

  • Airport High School: 41

  • Brookland-Cayce High School: 40

  • Pelion High School: 42

  • Swansea High School: 40

  • Crossroads Intermediate School: 35

  • Cayce Elementary School: 35

  • Sandhills Elementary School: 36