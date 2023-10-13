All Lexington schools rated best to worst in 2023, according to new SC state report. Take a look

The Lexington County school system had noticeable improvement year-over-year, a new state report shows.

South Carolina education officials recently unveiled the school report cards for the 2022-2023 school year. Compiled by the South Carolina Department of Education, the report cards are designed to increase accessibility and accountability in the state’s public schools with easy-to-understand information.

Every high school, elementary and middle school in the state received ratings on a 100-point scale. The ratings follow terms outlined in state law — excellent, good, average, below average and unsatisfactory. Schools also received ratings on multiple indicators, including graduation rate, academic achievement and college career readiness.

How did Lexington schools perform?

Overall, Lexington had a 7.69% increase in schools with excellent ratings year-over year. The county had a 6.67% increase in schools with good ratings and a 7.14% jump in schools with average ratings.

Not a single school in the system fell in the bottom unsatisfactory rating this year.

Statewide, 22.5% of schools received an overall rating of excellent, representing an almost 2% increase from the previous year, according to a department of education press release.

Also, half of all students in South Carolina public schools are enrolled in a school with an excellent or good overall rating.

Below is a breakdown of how Lexington County schools performed in the 2022-2023 school year.

Excellent

Chapin High School: 75

Lexington High School: 72

River Bluff High School: 74

Spring Hill High School: 80

Dutch Fork Middle School: 61

Meadow Glen Middle School: 59

Lake Murray Elementary School (District 1): 70

Lake Murray Elementary School (District 5): 63

Meadow Glen Elementary School: 69

Midway Elementary School: 74

New Providence Elementary School: 70

Lakeside Middle School: 60

Pleasant Hill Middle School: 60

Chapin Intermediate School: 63

Good

Chapin Middle School: 54

Rocky Creek Elementary School: 56

Dutch Fork High School: 62

Beechwood Middle School: 52

Carolina Springs Middle School: 50

R. H. Fulmer Middle School: 53

Pleasant Hill Elementary School: 58

River Springs Elementary School: 55

Batesburg-Leesville Middle School: 54

Irmo Middle School International Academic Magnet: 51

Carolina Springs Elementary School: 58

H.E. Corley Elementary School Leadership Magnet And Montessori Magnet: 56

Irmo Elementary School: 54

Red Bank Elementary School: 54

Saxe Gotha Elementary School: 53

Springdale Elementary School: 53

Average

Batesburg-Leesville High School: 53

Deerfield Elementary School: 52

Lexington Elementary School: 46

Oak Grove Elementary School: 46

Riverbank Elementary School: 51

Gilbert High School: 57

Cyril B. Busbee Creative Arts Academy: 41

Gilbert Middle School: 47

Sandhills Middle School: 36

White Knoll Middle School: 40

Frances Mack Intermediate School: 45

Ballentine Elementary School: 51

Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School: 43

Congaree Elementary School: 44

Centerville Elementary School: 43

Dutch Fork Elementary School: 44

Forts Pond Elementary School: 49

Harbison West Elementary School: 50

Nursery Road Elementary School: 50

Oak Pointe Elementary School: 45

Saluda River Academy For The Arts: 52

Seven Oaks Elementary School Media Magnet: 43

White Knoll Elementary School: 51

Wood Elementary School: 48

Irmo High School International School For The Arts: 51

Northside Middle School: 43

Pelion Middle School: 38

Leaphart Elementary School Steam Magnet: 48

Pelion Elementary School: 43

Pine Ridge Middle School: 36

