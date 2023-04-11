Lexington school crossing guard hit by SUV while directing traffic, police say

A school crossing guard in Lexington suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car Monday, according to Lexington police.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Polo Club Boulevard and Passage Mound Way, according to Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police Department. The intersection is near Garrett Morgan Elementary School. A crossing guard who was directing traffic was struck by a crossover SUV.

The crossing guard’s injuries were described as serious but non-life-threatening, according to Truex.

The driver involved in the crash was cooperative and called police to report the incident, Truex said. No charges were expected to be filed.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Tuesday morning. The collision reconstruction unit was called out to the scene.

The intersection was blocked off while officials investigated but the scene was reopened around 10 a.m., according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.