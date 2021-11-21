Lexington road remains closed after a water main break causes flooding

A water main break has forced officials to close a portion of Old Paris Road in Lexington, according to police.

Lexington police received a call around 7 p.m. Saturday that Kentucky American Water was dealing with a water main break on Old Paris Road which was causing flooding. Police responded and closed Old Paris Road from Beverly Avenue to Laclede Avenue, Lt. Dan Burnett said.

The initial report to police indicated that at least one home may have needed to be evacuated because water was getting into the basement, Burnett said.

The road was still closed “until further notice” as of Sunday morning, Burnett said. Kentucky American Water was still working on resolving the issue.

“They’re expecting that it would be opened back up at some point today,” Burnett said.