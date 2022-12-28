Here’s how Lexington residents can dispose of natural Christmas trees, holiday lights

What if instead of hauling your natural Christmas tree to the curb, where it will be collected and shipped to line a landfill, you could help create a habitat for Kentucky’s fish populations?

You can, thanks to programs from Lexington’s Division of Waste Management and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, which are set to begin their collection efforts in January.

Recycling your natural Christmas tree in Lexington

Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will start its natural Christmas tree recycling program Jan. 3, according to a news release from the department.

Be sure to remove any lights, ornaments, tinsel and other tree decorations before leaving it for pick up. This service is available until Jan. 27.

Alternatively, you can donate your tree now to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources for its “Christmas for the Fishes” tree recycling program.

You drop off your natural tree at Jacobson Park’s paddle boat dock parking lot between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily until Jan. 15, according to the release. Be sure to remove any lights or decorations before dropping your tree off.

The trees will then be submerged in public waters, offering shelter to game fishes that make their home in Kentucky’s waterways.

What to do with your artificial Christmas tree

To properly dispose of your faux Christmas tree, residents should place them in a garbage bag in their green trash pick up carts. This includes pre-lit trees, according to the release.

If it won’t fit in the cart, you can also place it on the ground curbside near your green cart.

How to recycling Christmas lights

From now until Jan. 15, residents can drop off broken or unwanted holiday lights, including string lights, rope lights and electric candles at various collection sites throughout the city. You can also drop off extension cords, timers, light sensors, power strips and other small electronics.

The city said in its release it’s already collected 800 pounds of lights as of Dec. 27.

Never put holiday lights into recycling dumpsters or carts, since they can damage equipment at the recycling center.

The city listed the following collections sites for residents to drop off holiday lights:

Crank & Boom Manchester, 1210 Manchester St. Sunday to Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

Crank & Boom Clays Mill, 3101 Clays Mill Road Sunday to Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

Good Foods Co-Op, 455-D Southland Drive Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

John’s Run/Walk Shop, 317 South Ashland Ave. and 3735 Palomar Centre Drive Suite 140 Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kre8Now, 305 Codell Drive Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lexington Children’s Theatre, 418 W. Short St. Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or when the box office is open for shows

Perspectives, 352 Longview Plaza Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lyric Theater, 300 East Third St. Monday to Friday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Pivot Brewing, 1400 Delaware Ave. Monday to Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Visit Lex, 215 West Main St., Unit 75 Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

West Sixth Brewing, 501 W Sixth St. Sunday to Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight

Wild Birds Unlimited, 152 North Locust Hill Drive Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Lights and other electronics can be taken directly to the Electronics Recycling Center year-round, the news release said. The center is located at 1306 Versailles Road.

Visit lexingtonky.gov/eWaste for hours of operation.

