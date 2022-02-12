Lexington police release names of officer injured in shooting, officer who returned fire

Karla Ward
·2 min read
Karla Ward/kward1@herald-leader.com

Lexington police released the names of three officers who were involved in a shooting that sent one of them to the hospital last Saturday.

Officer Junior Pauleus, who has been on the force for eight months, was taken to the hospital after being injured in the shooting on the 1000 block of Newtown Pike, Lexington police said in a news release Friday afternoon. Pauleus was wearing a ballistic vest, which Chief Lawrence Weathers has said protected him. He has since been released from the hospital.

Officer Jacob Webster returned fire on the 16-year-old who shot Pauleus, police said, but no one was injured. Officer Daniel True was also involved in the incident, police said. Both Webster and True have served on the Lexington Police Department for six years.

The Lexington Police Department said Kentucky State Police, who are investigating the shooting, authorized them to release the officers’ names.

The names of the suspects involved in the case have not been released because they are juveniles. All were being held in a juvenile detention facility, police said earlier this week.

Police said the officers approached the teens because they were thought to have been involved in another shooting.

The 16-year-old boy who police say shot Pauleus is charged with first-degree assault — police officer, three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a minor, carrying a concealed weapon, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (with firearm), trafficking in marijuana (with firearm), receiving stolen property (firearm) and first-degree criminal mischief.

Two 17-year-old boys are facing charges of possession of a handgun by a minor, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (with firearm), trafficking in marijuana (with firearm) and receiving stolen property (firearm).

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Marquette's Lewis making a rapid rise

    Marquette's surprise rise in the Big East coincides with the ascent of Justin Lewis. The redshirt freshman has more than doubled his scoring average from last season and ranks among the Big East leaders in several statistical categories. He has gone from under the radar to potential NBA draft pick if he decides to turn pro this year. “Justin Lewis is a guy that really intrigues me,” Field of 68 Media Network founder Rob Dauster said. “He’s a strong, physical, 6-foot-7 wing that has a 7-foot-2 wi

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Medal hopes for Canada's Homan, Morris dashed with extra end loss to Italy in mixed doubles curling

    Mixed doubles curling duo Rachel Homan and John Morris' hopes of a Canadian Olympic title defence ended in heartbreaking fashion on Monday in Beijing with an 8-7 extra end loss to Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner. In what has been a dramatic 24 hours for the duo from Ottawa, the pressure fell on Homan to make the final throw of the game with the button open and a chance to score and win it to advance to the semifinals from the round robin. Her throw nestled up against the Italians'

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Saints' Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery charge Sunday in Las Vegas after being accused of injuring someone at a nightclub on the eve of the Pro Bowl. After playing and making four catches for 23 yards for the NFC in the Pro Bowl, Kamara was taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Las Vegas police say they were dispatched to a hospital Saturday where a person had

  • Titans extend contracts for GM Robinson, coach Vrabel

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans wasted little time making sure general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel stick around for years to come. Barely two weeks after their season ended, the Titans announced Tuesday contract extensions for both Robinson and Vrabel. Terms were not released. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement she has seen the team improve yearly with Robinson and Vrabel. “I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans," Stru

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Siakam, VanVleet becoming strong pick-and-roll pair for Raptors

    For years, Toronto Raptors fans watched Kyle Lowry make magic with assorted pick-and-roll partners. This season, while it took some time to come to fruition, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet have become an excellent duo in PnR scenarios and it's paying dividends for Nick Nurse late in games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Well-seasoned: Aerials skier named Winter to fly at Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her mom and dad wanted a name that stood out. A strong name. Since the aerials skier was born in December, and since her parents loved the way the snow sparkled on northern Michigan mornings, “Winter” felt like the perfect name to give their baby girl when she was born in 1998. Now Winter Vinecki is set to become the first athlete with the first name Winter to compete at the Winter Games. Just another in a long line of notable accomplishments for the 23-year-old who hun

  • Olympian flashes 'No War in Ukraine' sign after competing

    BEIJING (AP) — A Ukrainian skeleton athlete flashed a small sign that read “ No War in Ukraine ” to the cameras as he finished a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night, a plea for peace at a time of rising tensions between his country and Russia. Vladyslav Heraskevych's sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country's flag. He did not display the message after his second run of the night, which was his fourth and final run of the Olympics. “It's my

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Austrian skier Mayer makes it 3 golds in 3 straight Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Matthias Mayer stuck his poles into the snow, pushed off with his massive legs and attempted to head down the mountain. At least that's where he thought he was going — until one of the Austrian skier's poles got held up, with the countdown clock ominously winding down. "It was stuck in an aluminum thing and I had to push it out and I got (pushed) back and (did) it again,” Mayer said. Certainly not the ideal way for the defending champion to begin an Olympic super-G — where the dif

  • Randle, Knicks earn first win of trip, hold off Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points and matched his season high of 16 rebounds, and the New York Knicks earned their first win in four tries during their West Coast trip, holding off the Golden State Warriors 116-114 on Thursday night. Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 35 points in the first half and dished out 10 assists in Golden State's second straight loss, just the third time all season the Warriors have dropped consecutive contests. Golden State got one last chance with 6.2 se

  • Parrot wins slopestyle for Canada's first gold of Olympics, McMorris earns bronze

    Canada was all over the podium in men's slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

  • Why is Connor McDavid so uninterested in the NHL all-star game?

    The NHL's best player needs to be there, but Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie wonder out loud if the NHL all-star game would be better without Connor McDavid.

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric