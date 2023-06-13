Lexington police: Pedestrian hit by multiple vehicles on interstate

A man has serious injuries after he was hit by a tractor-trailer and another vehicle on I-75 Tuesday morning, according to Lexington police.

The crash happened near the southern split in the northbound lanes of the interstate shortly before 5 a.m., according to Sgt. Thomas Johnston with the Lexington Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Johnston said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators have not yet determined why the man was on the interstate when he was hit. An investigation into the crash was ongoing Tuesday.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and vehicle that hit the man were compliant at the scene, according to Johnston. No charges were expected to be filed.

I-75 was shut down for hours Tuesday morning after the incident, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

The northbound lanes of I-75 near the wreck were shut down until further notice. At 7:30 a.m., Johnston said the road was expected to reopen within the hour.

Interstate traffic was being diverted onto the Winchester Road exit, according to the traffic management center. Access to the northbound lanes of I-75 from Winchester Road was also blocked off.

This is a developing story and will be updated.