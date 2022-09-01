Lexington police officer hit by vehicle, police still searching for suspect.

Lexington police are searching for a man who hit a police officer with a vehicle Wednesday night.

Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department said officers were at the Thorntons gas station on Elkhorn Road at approximately 9:15 p.m. serving a warrant on a woman. During the apprehension, her male companion fled in a vehicle and hit an officer.

The officer suffered minor injuries, Anderson said.

Later in the evening, police found the suspect’s vehicle unoccupied near Winchester Road and Man O War Boulevard.

“Canine and air-one (helicopter) assisted in the search but he was not located,” Anderson said. “We are currently working to identify who he is.”