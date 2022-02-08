Lexington police charge 17-year-old with murder in shooting on Hollow Creek Dr.

The Lexington Police Department has announced it has arrested a 17-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide that occurred on Hollow Creek Drive Monday afternoon.

The juvenile’s name was withheld due to their age. The suspect has been charged with murder, minor in possession of a handgun and tampering with physical evidence, per police.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Hollow Creek Drive at 1:18 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old man inside a residence who had been shot, police said.

The victim, identified as Cornelius Allen by the Fayette County coroner’s office, was transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital but died from his injuries.

Jeremy Chisenhall contributed to this report.