Lexington police ask for help in identifying suspects in 2 Saturday shootings

Taylor Six
·1 min read
Herald file/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lexington police are investigating a second shooting which occurred Saturday night.

At 10:42 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Scottsdale Circle for a shooting report, according to the Lexington Police Department.

When they arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident happened hours after a fatal shooting took place on Centre Parkway around 8 p.m. that left one man dead. Police didn’t have a suspect in custody for either incident.

Both are ongoing investigations. Anyone with information about this case can contact Lexington police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

