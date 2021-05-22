Lexington officer injured in collision goes home from hospital facing ‘a long journey’

A Lexington police officer who was seriously injured in a crash last month has been released from the hospital, but she still has a long road ahead, police said.

Officer Dawn Miller was released from Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital Friday, Lexington police said in a news release.

Miller was driving on the inner loop of New Circle Road at 1:36 a.m. April 12 when a motorist driving the wrong direction collided with her cruiser between the Harrodsburg Road and Nicholasville Road exits.

Police had received multiple calls about the vehicle going the wrong way on New Circle, but police said they do not believe Miller was responding to those calls when the collision occurred.

The woman who was driving the other vehicle, Angelina Sue Raad, 38, of Winchester, died.

“After undergoing multiple surgeries, Officer Miller still has a long journey toward recovery,” police said in the statement Friday.

“We want to say thank you to the Lexington Fire Department, UK Hospital, and Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital for the care and support shown to Officer Miller throughout these difficult times,” police said. “We are grateful for their services to our community.

“We also would like to thank everyone for their continued thoughts and prayers for Officer Miller.”

Miller has worked for the Lexington Police Department since March 2017.