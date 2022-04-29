Lexington motorcyclist dies after crash on Man O’ War Boulevard, coroner says

A man riding a motorcycle was killed Thursday evening in a collision on Man O’ War Boulevard, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Wendell Robinson, 58. He died from traumatic injuries to the head, torso and other extremities at 7:12 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

The accident happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Man O’ War Boulevard and Lyon Drive, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. The outer loop of traffic was shutdown and was not reopened until just after 7:30 p.m, according to the traffic management center.

Robinson was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where he later died, according to the coroner’s office.