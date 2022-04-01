Lexington man found dead in vehicle in a Cayce pond Friday

A 79-year old Lexington man whose vehicle was found submerged in a Cayce pond Thursday morning died of natural causes, according to the Lexington County coroner.

John Twilley was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday morning. Shortly after 7 a.m., Twilley’s vehicle was found partially submerged in a pond in the 4000 block of the 12th Street Extension in Cayce.

David Jones, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said it is not uncommon for individuals to suffer health emergencies while driving and then crash their vehicles. He could not immediately say if that is what occurred in this instance.