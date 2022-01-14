Lexington man charged with attempted murder of a police officer

A man from Lexington has been charged in relation to a vehicle chase and shootout with police in Mayfield on Dec. 31, according to Kentucky State Police.

Isaiah Bentley, 26, is facing charged of attempted murder of a police officer and first degree robbery. A second suspect, James Hawks, 25, of Dresden, Tn., was also a part of the crime and charged with first degree robbery.

According to KSP, Bentley and Hawks were initially involved in a vehicle chase with officers from the Glasgow Police Department after police responded to a report of an armed robbery. KSP said shots were fired at the officers before the suspects got away.

The suspects were later located by KSP trooper William Propes and a second pursuit began. KSP said Hawks was driving the vehicle while Bentley fired shots at the trooper.

Propes fired shots in return at the suspects, hitting Bentley, per KSP. The pursuit ended shortly after and Bentley was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bentley and Hawks were later booked into the McCracken County Jail.

KSP said Propes, a seven-year veteran with the agency, has been placed on administrative leave.