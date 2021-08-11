Lexington logistics company that started with one truck in 2012 will add 155 new jobs

A Lexington logistics company officially opened its new headquarters on Sir Barton Way on Wednesday.

Longship’s $4.3 million expansion is expected to create 155 new jobs, state and local officials said.

Longship, which specializes in shipping fresh, frozen and dry products, started in 2012 with one double-wide truck used to ship produce. The company has now expanded its operations to Nashville. Its fleet includes 400,000 trucks.

The company recently moved from its previous location on Newtown Pike to the 29,000-square-foot Sir Barton Way building. It held an official ribbon-cutting on Wednesday. The larger office will allow Longship to further expand its operations, company officials said.

“This building is not only an investment back in the community, but it is also an investment in each and every one of our dedicated staff,” said Kenny Ray Schomp, Longship’s founder. “I could not be more excited about the opportunities this facility will provide.”

Longship has been preliminarily approved to receive up to $1.25 million in state tax credits if it creates 155 jobs. The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government will also forgo 1 percent of a 2.5 percent payroll tax for each new job created as part of the job incentive package.

According to Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development documents, the average salary for the new jobs will be $24.50 an hour.

“Longship is creating good-paying logistics jobs and investing in our community,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

Longship’s expansion is part of a much larger expansion of distribution and logistics companies in Kentucky, state officials said.

That sector currently employs 80,000 people across the state in 590 locations.

When the coronavirus pandemic pushed more shoppers online in 2020, the shipping, logistics and distribution sector had to expand.

In the past 12 months, distribution and logistics companies have committed to creating nearly 2,000 full-time jobs over the coming years with 34 facility expansions and new-location projects statewide, state economic development cabinet officials said.

Story continues

“Longship’s roots are right here in the commonwealth, and it is yet another example of a distribution and logistics business finding success in our state,” said Gov. Andy Beshear in a written statement.

Lexington’s location near the intersection of Interstate 64 and Interstate 75 makes it ideal for logistics and distribution companies, said Bob Quick, president and CEO of Commerce Lexington.

Amazon is expected to open a second Lexington location on Newtown Pike by the end of this year.

“With its prime location at the crossroads of two major interstates, Lexington has had a logistics advantage for quite some time,” Quick said. “The pandemic showed just how important it was to continue delivering goods across the country, and that need has only increased since last year. Congratulations to Longship on this expansion, and we appreciate its investment in the regional economy.”