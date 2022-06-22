Lexington intersection shut down after serious accident involving motorcycle, cops say

One person in Lexington was sent to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday morning following an accident involving a motorcycle, according to Lexington police.

The collision happened just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police Department said the collision involved a motorcycle and a SUV.

The motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Truex. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

No criminal charges were pending as of 8 a.m., Truex said. It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Police have the intersection closed while officials investigate the wreckage.The intersection isn’t expected to reopen until approximately 11 a.m., Truex said.

UPDATE: Oliver Lewis Way is now shutdown in both directions between W Main St and W High St due to the collision at Manchester St. https://t.co/wIxPCg14eV — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) June 22, 2022

Just last week a Madison County man was killed in a motorcycle accident after he lost control of his bike on Battlefield Memorial Highway (US-421).