Lexington inmate dies in custody, no foul play suspected

A murder suspect at the Fayette County Detention Center died while in custody early Sunday morning, according to Maj. Matt LeMonds.

The incident began Saturday morning when the jail staff witnessed Terrance Fister suffering from apparent medical distress, according to LeMonds. Fister was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:34 a.m. Sunday.

LeMonds said an investigation is underway, but no foul play is suspected. The jail will conduct an internal investigation, which is also routine, according to LeMonds.

Fister had been incarcerated since Nov. 28, 2019 on a charge of murder. He was accused of killing Robert Smith at an apartment building on Harrodsburg Road.

Fister was set to begin trial Monday morning.