Lexington health dept. focuses monkeypox vaccine on ‘at-risk’ groups. This is who’s eligible

There are now at least 11 cases of monkeypox reported in Kentucky, and though that official count remains small, it represents a statewide total that has nearly doubled in less than two weeks.

The number of monkeypox cases in the state was at 6 as of July 28, but now sits at 11 cases, the latest figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show.

Across the country, monkeypox cases are rising even more rapidly and now stand at more than 8,900 cases nationwide as of Monday’s CDC update. The U.S. as a whole now has more active cases than any other country in the world.

Health department works to vaccinate high-risk groups

Kevin Hall, a spokesperson for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, said in a statement Tuesday the local agency is now targeting at-risk populations in its monkeypox vaccine outreach efforts.

“We continue to work with community partners to reach the targeted population for the vaccine right now: men who have sex with men with certain risk factors,” Hall told the Herald-Leader.

He outlined several criteria the local health department is screening for:

Men who have sex with men, including those who identify as gay, bisexual, transgender, gender non-conforming or gender non-binary, who are 18 years or older and have had multiple or anonymous male, transgender or gender non-conforming sex partners in the past 14 days. Individuals that had a diagnosis of gonorrhea and/or early syphilis within the past 12 months Individuals who are on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) Individuals who attended an event/venue where there was a high risk of exposure to an individual(s) with confirmed monkeypox through skin-to-skin or sexual contact in the last 14 days. Individuals who, on a case-by-case basis, are determined to have reasonable suspicion of recent direct skin-to-skin contact to a known or suspected case of monkeypox.

How easy is it to get a monkeypox vaccine in KY right now?

The vaccine is generally in short supply right now, and according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the state has a very limited supply available to administer.

Because of this, it’s targeting people with known high-risk exposures to monkeypox.

“This use of the vaccine helps to protect people who have been around the individual with monkeypox. Planning is underway to offer vaccine to individuals who are high risk for contracting monkeypox virus, as vaccine availability increases over the next several weeks and months,” the Cabinet for Health and Family Services said.

The state cabinet is working with local health departments and community clinics to help distribute and administer the vaccine, the agency said.

Is the smallpox vaccine effective against monkeypox?

Though its symptoms are similar to those caused by smallpox, monkeypox is milder and rarely fatal. The two are part of the same variola virus family, according to the CDC.

Because monkeypox vaccines are in short supply, some individuals have questioned whether the smallpox vaccine they received as children offers any protection.

According to a fact sheet from the World Health Organization, prior smallpox vaccination does appear to offer at least some protection against monkeypox.

Per the WHO, “Vaccination against smallpox was demonstrated through several observational studies to be about 85% effective in preventing monkeypox. Thus, prior smallpox vaccination may result in milder illness.”

The CDC echoed that takeaway in its own guidance. Because the monkeypox virus is closely related to the virus that causes smallpox, the smallpox vaccine can protect people from getting monkeypox.

“Past data from Africa suggests that the smallpox vaccine is at least 85% effective in preventing monkeypox,” the CDC stated, citing efficacy data from animal studies.

“Smallpox and monkeypox vaccines are effective at protecting people against monkeypox when given before exposure to monkeypox. Experts also believe that vaccination after a monkeypox exposure may help prevent the disease or make it less severe,” according to CDC.

What are Kentucky public health officials saying?

Sunsan Dunlap, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said a more modern version of the smallpox vaccine may be appropriate for certain at-risk individuals.

“Anyone who has a known exposure to monkeypox virus and who has not received the smallpox vaccine within the last 3 years should consider getting vaccinated,” Dunlap wrote the Herald-Leader in an email.

Do you have a question about monkeypox in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.