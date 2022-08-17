Lexington has its first case of monkeypox, health official says.

Lexington has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, Lexington-Fayette Health Department spokeswoman Christina King said Wednesday.

The infection was previously considered a “probable case” by the state Department for Public Health, but Lexington officials clarified Wednesday that the case was confirmed. Kentucky has 17 confirmed or probable mokeypox cases, according to the most recent available data from the state health department.

“Lexington has had one confirmed case. We cannot release any details regarding this case but are working with the case and any possible contacts to make sure all guidelines and health precautions are followed,” King said.

Monkeypox is a rare disease triggered by infection by the monkeypox virus. According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, the monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as variola virus, the virus that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to those smallpox exhibits, but it is more mild and rarely fatal.

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack has said that there is a reporting lag between the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state of Kentucky.

The state has reported 13 probable cases spread across Barren, Jefferson, Kenton, McCracken, Montgomery and Warren counties, according to data provided by Susan Dunlap, a spokeswoman for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Jefferson County also had three confirmed cases.

This is a developing story.