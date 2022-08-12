Lexington firefighters battle blaze at multi-family house on North Limestone

A vacant house caught fire on Limestone Street in Lexington Friday afternoon.

The Lexington Fire Department said crews were dispatched to a report of the structure fire in the 1300 block of North Limestone at 2:37 p.m.

When they arrived, they found “a working structure fire in a vacant story-and-half multi-family residential structure,” firefighter Holly Buchenroth said in a statement. “The fire was primarily in the attic and was brought under control quickly by fire crews.”

She said no injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.