Lexington fire department responds to structure fire on East 7th Street; road shut down

The Lexington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the corner of Elm Tree Lane and E. Seventh Street on Wednesday afternoon.

About a dozen fire units were present at the scene around 2 p.m. As a result of the fire, E. Seventh Street has been shut down between N. Martin Luther King Blvd. and Elm Tree Lane, according to a tweet from the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

Maj. Jessica Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department said a call about the fire came in shortly after 1 p.m. When the fire department arrived, they found advanced fire conditions in the back of a multi-apartment building.

Additional fire units were called because of the size of the building and advanced condition. No injuries have been reported and it’s unknown how many occupants will be displaced, Bowman said.

The bulk of the fire had been knocked down as of 2 p.m., but was still considered an active scene, Bowman said. The back of the building suffered significant damage in the fire.

Members of the Lexington Fire Department battle a structure fire on East Seventh Street in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

The Lexington Fire Department is at the scene of a structure fire at the corner of East 7th Street and Elm Tree Lane. The road has been blocked off until further notice. pic.twitter.com/Ddg9dHbBFB — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) February 8, 2023

