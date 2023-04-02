Lexington fire damages two homes and displaces 10 people, fire officials say

Ten people have been displaced from their home after a fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in Lexington.

According to Major Derek Roberts with the Lexington Fire Department, around noon on Sunday, crews responded to the 3300 block of Sweet Clover Lane for a report of a working structure fire. Roberts said the fire began in the home’s kitchen.

Fifteen emergency units responded to the fire to help control damage. According to Roberts, the home the fire originated in had extensive damage. The neighboring home received some exposure and damage on siding.

Roberts reported there were no injuries sustained as a result of the fire.