Lexington father charged with abusing 4-year-old daughter

A Lexington man faces a first-degree criminal abuse charge after the allegedly “cruel punishment” of his 4-year-old daughter, according to court records.

Francis Vandierendonck, 32, is accused of injuring the little girl. Court documents say Vandierendonck repeatedly spanked the child on the bare buttocks to the point of “deep bruising.”

Vandierendonck also allegedly yanked his daughter’s ear, which required stitches for proper healing, according to the an arrest citation.

Vandierendonck was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday.