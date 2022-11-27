Lexington family displaced after Sunday morning fire causes heavy damage to home

A Lexington family was displaced after a fire caused heavy damage at their home Sunday morning.

According to Maj. Jessica Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department, emergency crews were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Ashley Way around 12:46 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a structure fire was ongoing at the residence with smoke and flames visible. According to Bowman, the occupants of the home had evacuated prior to crews’ arrival on the scene, where they began suppression efforts.

There was heavy fire damage, but no injuries or hospital transports from the incident were reported. The residents of the home had to leave the property due to the damage and are staying with family, Bowman said.

Fire investigators responded to the scene and began an origin of cause investigation.