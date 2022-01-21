Lexington, Dutch Fork get big region wins. Keenan’s Fulwiley honored for milestone

The Dutch Fork boys and Lexington girls took over first place in Region 5-5A on Thursday night.

Dutch Fork used a strong start and held off a late Lexington comeback for a 53-43 victory. The Lexington girls used a 16-0 first-half run to defeat Dutch Fork, 64-50.

The two schools will meet again Feb. 8 likely with the region titles up for grabs.

“We are 4-0 (in the region) so everyone is looking up at us,” Dutch Fork coach Bret Jones said. “That puts the pressure on everyone else. … Obviously we want to win the region and get those three home games (in the playoffs) that our region has.

Both games were scheduled for Friday but moved up along with most games in the Midlands because of the winter weather forecast for Friday.

In the boys game, Jarvis Green scored 12 of his 15 points in the first quarter to help the Silver Foxes out to a 19-5 lead. But behind sophomore Cam Scott, the Wildcats kept chipping away at the lead and got it within 40-37 with 3:29 left.

Houston Jones’ three-point play pushed Dutch Fork’s lead to 43-37 with less than three minutes left.

The Wildcats got it within 43-39 and had the ball but turned it over. Jones and Octavious Smith each four free throws down the stretch to seal it. Jones finished with 19 points to lead Dutch Fork.

Scott led all scorers with 28.

In the girls game, Lindsay Garner scored 19 points and Maggie Green scored 13 of her 15 in the second half for the Wildcats, who won their sixth straight game and improved to 12-3 overall and 2-0 in the region.

“I know they really wanted to take Alexis Sexton out of the game,” Lexington coach Molly Goodrich said. “Other girls had to step up. Maggie Green stepped up big for us and Lindsay Garner was big inside. But everyone was a key role player. Every time we put them in, they did their job.

Antoinet Cheeseboro led Dutch Fork with 17 points and Hillary Offing had 13.

No. 1 AC Flora wins thriller

AC Flora moved to No. 1 spot in the Class 4A coaches poll on Thursday and had to earn its spot to stay there.

Story continues

Tyrell Green hit a shot as time expired to give the Falcons a 50-48 overtime win over rival Dreher. The Falcons trailed 40-35 going into the fourth quarter. Dreher’s Marvin Hires sent it to overtime with a pair of free throws.

Fulwiley honored for 2,000th point

Keenan junior standout MiLaysia Fulwiley was honored on Thursday night following the Raiders’ 85-25 win over Chester. Fulwiley went over the 2,000-point mark earlier this month. She had 20 points against Chester and is averaging 29.6 points a game.

Thursday’s Midlands Scores

Boys

Dutch Fork 53, Lexington 43

DF: Houston Jones 19, Jarvis Green 15, Williams 4, Renner 3, Rivers 4, Smith 8. L: Cam Scott 28, Figureoa 4, Washington 2, Bell 4,

AC Flora 50, Dreher 48 (OT)

ACF: Collin Murray-Boyles 17, McDaniel 5, Wallace 8, Green 13, Wiley 3, Parker 4. D: Tucker 7, Ryan Lominack 19, Hires 7, Elliott 7, Brown 6, Adams 2.

Brookland-Cayce 69, Fox Creek 41

BC: Christian Ferguson 21, Jahmari Kennerly 18, Christian Hall 14, Young 8, Jenkins 3, Simpkins 2, Golston 2, Carson 1. FC: Terrin Mays 13, Chandler O’Bannon 12, Wells 5, Houston 4, Curry 2, Reynolds 2, Cannon 2, Edwards 1

Keenan 62, Chester 29

K: Marquece Williams 12, King 6, Gipson 9, Semajeh Echols 13, Sumpter 2, Price 6, Robinson 3, Jamison 4, Jones 7. C: McCullough 16, Stroud 1, Dunham 4, Heath 2, Worthy 4.

Gray Collegiate 79, Columbia 26

GC: Jalen Jefferson 16 Calvin Hall 14 Avantae Parker 12

Girls

Lexington 64, Dutch Fork 50

L: Maggie Green 15, Sexton 9, Jenna Yanity 13, Johnson 2, Lindsay Garner 19, Austin 6. DF: Antoinet Cheeseboro 17, Brown 3, Spratley 9, Peterman 2, Lee 4, Hillary Offing 11, Anderson 2, Jackson 2

Keenan 85, Chester 25

K. Greene 5, Tierra Griffin 14, Samiyah Hicks 18, Jayla Fulwiley 20, MiLaysia Fulwiley 20, S. Johnson 2, J. Oree 2. C: K. Wilmore 15, M. Brown 2, C. Miller, 2

AC Flora 47, Dreher 24

ACF: Terriana Gray 13, Jasmine Frierson 12, Mickens 7, Wright-Thompson 6, Craft 5, Sessions 4. D: Imani Williams 12, Hollis 8, Dingle 2, Robinson 2

Hammond 47, Augusta Christian 42

H: Samira Khalil 18, McQueen 2, Adams 4, Evans 1, Tyra Myers 20, Earle 2. AC: Thomas 9, Beard, Curry 7, Dowdy 12, Florence 2, White 2

Fox Creek 42, Brookland-Cayce 12

Camden 62, Marlboro County 48

C: Joyce Edwards 35, Deanna Jeffcoat 11, Champion 7, Carter-5, Mungo 2, Ellerbe 2

Gray Collegiate 73, Columbia 16

GC: Diamond Tatum 10, Kadence Walker Lee 12, Adrian Frye 18