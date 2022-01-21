Lexington, Dutch Fork get big region wins. Keenan’s Fulwiley honored for milestone

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lou Bezjak
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jarvis Green
    Player of American football
  • Bret Jones
    American soccer player

The Dutch Fork boys and Lexington girls took over first place in Region 5-5A on Thursday night.

Dutch Fork used a strong start and held off a late Lexington comeback for a 53-43 victory. The Lexington girls used a 16-0 first-half run to defeat Dutch Fork, 64-50.

The two schools will meet again Feb. 8 likely with the region titles up for grabs.

“We are 4-0 (in the region) so everyone is looking up at us,” Dutch Fork coach Bret Jones said. “That puts the pressure on everyone else. … Obviously we want to win the region and get those three home games (in the playoffs) that our region has.

Both games were scheduled for Friday but moved up along with most games in the Midlands because of the winter weather forecast for Friday.

In the boys game, Jarvis Green scored 12 of his 15 points in the first quarter to help the Silver Foxes out to a 19-5 lead. But behind sophomore Cam Scott, the Wildcats kept chipping away at the lead and got it within 40-37 with 3:29 left.

Houston Jones’ three-point play pushed Dutch Fork’s lead to 43-37 with less than three minutes left.

The Wildcats got it within 43-39 and had the ball but turned it over. Jones and Octavious Smith each four free throws down the stretch to seal it. Jones finished with 19 points to lead Dutch Fork.

Scott led all scorers with 28.

In the girls game, Lindsay Garner scored 19 points and Maggie Green scored 13 of her 15 in the second half for the Wildcats, who won their sixth straight game and improved to 12-3 overall and 2-0 in the region.

“I know they really wanted to take Alexis Sexton out of the game,” Lexington coach Molly Goodrich said. “Other girls had to step up. Maggie Green stepped up big for us and Lindsay Garner was big inside. But everyone was a key role player. Every time we put them in, they did their job.

Antoinet Cheeseboro led Dutch Fork with 17 points and Hillary Offing had 13.

No. 1 AC Flora wins thriller

AC Flora moved to No. 1 spot in the Class 4A coaches poll on Thursday and had to earn its spot to stay there.

Tyrell Green hit a shot as time expired to give the Falcons a 50-48 overtime win over rival Dreher. The Falcons trailed 40-35 going into the fourth quarter. Dreher’s Marvin Hires sent it to overtime with a pair of free throws.

Fulwiley honored for 2,000th point

Keenan junior standout MiLaysia Fulwiley was honored on Thursday night following the Raiders’ 85-25 win over Chester. Fulwiley went over the 2,000-point mark earlier this month. She had 20 points against Chester and is averaging 29.6 points a game.

Thursday’s Midlands Scores

Boys

Dutch Fork 53, Lexington 43

DF: Houston Jones 19, Jarvis Green 15, Williams 4, Renner 3, Rivers 4, Smith 8. L: Cam Scott 28, Figureoa 4, Washington 2, Bell 4,

AC Flora 50, Dreher 48 (OT)

ACF: Collin Murray-Boyles 17, McDaniel 5, Wallace 8, Green 13, Wiley 3, Parker 4. D: Tucker 7, Ryan Lominack 19, Hires 7, Elliott 7, Brown 6, Adams 2.

Brookland-Cayce 69, Fox Creek 41

BC: Christian Ferguson 21, Jahmari Kennerly 18, Christian Hall 14, Young 8, Jenkins 3, Simpkins 2, Golston 2, Carson 1. FC: Terrin Mays 13, Chandler O’Bannon 12, Wells 5, Houston 4, Curry 2, Reynolds 2, Cannon 2, Edwards 1

Keenan 62, Chester 29

K: Marquece Williams 12, King 6, Gipson 9, Semajeh Echols 13, Sumpter 2, Price 6, Robinson 3, Jamison 4, Jones 7. C: McCullough 16, Stroud 1, Dunham 4, Heath 2, Worthy 4.

Gray Collegiate 79, Columbia 26

GC: Jalen Jefferson 16 Calvin Hall 14 Avantae Parker 12

Girls

Lexington 64, Dutch Fork 50

L: Maggie Green 15, Sexton 9, Jenna Yanity 13, Johnson 2, Lindsay Garner 19, Austin 6. DF: Antoinet Cheeseboro 17, Brown 3, Spratley 9, Peterman 2, Lee 4, Hillary Offing 11, Anderson 2, Jackson 2

Keenan 85, Chester 25

K. Greene 5, Tierra Griffin 14, Samiyah Hicks 18, Jayla Fulwiley 20, MiLaysia Fulwiley 20, S. Johnson 2, J. Oree 2. C: K. Wilmore 15, M. Brown 2, C. Miller, 2

AC Flora 47, Dreher 24

ACF: Terriana Gray 13, Jasmine Frierson 12, Mickens 7, Wright-Thompson 6, Craft 5, Sessions 4. D: Imani Williams 12, Hollis 8, Dingle 2, Robinson 2

Hammond 47, Augusta Christian 42

H: Samira Khalil 18, McQueen 2, Adams 4, Evans 1, Tyra Myers 20, Earle 2. AC: Thomas 9, Beard, Curry 7, Dowdy 12, Florence 2, White 2

Fox Creek 42, Brookland-Cayce 12

Camden 62, Marlboro County 48

C: Joyce Edwards 35, Deanna Jeffcoat 11, Champion 7, Carter-5, Mungo 2, Ellerbe 2

Gray Collegiate 73, Columbia 16

GC: Diamond Tatum 10, Kadence Walker Lee 12, Adrian Frye 18

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Canadian men lose second straight at ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup

    BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts And Nevis — Canada lost its second straight match at the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, beaten Tuesday by 106 runs by England. Canada won the toss and elected to field. After Canadian fast bowler Parmveer Kharoud removed Jacob Bethell for seven with England at 26 for one, the English batting attack found its groove with opener George Thomas and captain Tom Prest combining for 90 runs. Prest scored 93 before exiting. George Bell added 57 and Thomas 52 as England sco

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea

  • Owen Power leads crop of young stars expected to boost Canada's men's Olympic hockey team

    In a world without the Omicron variant tearing through the National Hockey League, Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo would anchor the blue line for the Canadian men's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Games. Instead, Canadian hockey fans can look forward to seeing "the next Alex Pietrangelo" — NCAA rearguard Owen Power — with the Maple Leaf on his chest and gold on the line at the Beijing Games. Power, like Pietrangelo, is blessed with elite vision, size and mobility. Power, like Pie

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Mitch Marner's magic returns as Leafs lock in on Atlantic

    Mitch Marner starred in the Maple Leafs 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Blues, assisting Auston Matthews as well as scoring his own eye-catching goal. Head coach Sheldon Keefe is determined to win the Atlantic Division and the Leafs will need all of Mitch Marner's magic to do it.&nbsp; On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar also addresses the Dallas Cowboys comparisons and surveys the trade market for defensive reinforcements.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.