Lexington deputies wrangle a couple of horses that wandered through neighborhood

It wasn’t a couple of escaped turkeys that Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dealing with the morning after Thanksgiving. It was horses.

Two “scared” horses were found roaming a Lexington County neighborhood Friday, according to a social media post by off-duty South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones.

Team work in action! Big Thanks to my friends over at the @LCSD_News for catching the scared horses! Good job guys! pic.twitter.com/UrPAxkBUMr — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) November 26, 2021

The horses were running around the area of 1600 Old Barnwell Road and in the Manchester Park neighborhood, Jones said. Deputies arrived, and the horses eventually turned off Old Barnwell Road and onto Mac Circle. The deputies were able to calm the horses and get them into a pasture at at 221 Mac Circle.