Lexington deputies are patrolling these roads this week

David Travis Bland
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department will have a close eye on certain roads this week.

The department said deputies will be patrolling these roads:

  • River Road

  • North Lake Drive

  • Lewie Road

  • Mack Street

  • Old Bush River Road

  • Irmo Drive

  • Andrew Corley Road

  • Shore Road

  • Pine Ridge Drive

  • Westwoods Drive

“Drive safe, wear a seatbelt and drive sober,” the department said on social media, where it announced the patrols.

The department occasionally announces what roads it will be patrol over social media.

This year, 951 people have died in car crashes in South Carolina, including 41 in Lexington County, according to the state’s Department of Public Safety.

