Lexington COVID-19 cases jump. Variants, loosening of restrictions to blame.

The number of new COVID-19 cases jumped Tuesday in Lexington as a result of lifted restrictions and virus variants, according to the health department.

On Tuesday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said there were 53 new cases, and the “COVID-19 continues to spread.” The city’s previous rolling average of four new cases per day has risen to 22 since July 6, according to the department. As of June 13, there have been 35,726 total coronavirus cases and 324 deaths since the pandemic began early last year.

Kevin Hall, spokesman for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, said, “Most of Lexington’s new cases are a form of a variant, with the Delta variant popping up among them.” The Delta variant has been more contagious.

However, the symptoms seen in new cases are the same: fever, cough, nausea, body aches and loss of taste and/or smell.

“The increase is likely from being four weeks out from the lifting of restrictions, along with traditional summer travel,” he said.

Lexington has followed the trend seen at the state level where overall cases have increased, Hall said. New cases aren’t confined to a particular region of the commonwealth, he said.

Despite having the second-highest vaccination rates in Kentucky, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Data Tracker, Woodford County has also reported an increase in cases.

Cassie Prather, the Woodford County Health Department’s public health director, said the majority of active cases there recently were linked to a cluster of infections at the congregation of King’s Way Church.

“We have identified 41 cases connected to the cluster,” Prather said. “Of the 41 cases, 12 were vaccinated, four were hospitalized. None of the four hospitalizations were vaccinated.”

She said that the department had submitted eight specimens to the Division of Laboratory Services in Frankfort for “genomic sequencing” to determine the variant — a process that takes two to three weeks.

Story continues

What can Kentuckians do?

Hall said the first step is to get fully vaccinated.

“In Lexington, the CDC reports that 74.7 percent of residents ages 12 and older have had at least one dose, with 64.5 percent fully vaccinated,” he said. “While one dose provides some levels of protection, being fully vaccinated provides the best protection against the variants.”

“Vaccines save lives. We have three vaccines approved for use in the United States, and all three are effective,” Prather said. “If you haven’t gotten one, as a public health official, mom, community member, woman of faith, and a believer in science, I encourage you to get one now.”

Hall said other guidelines include:

▪ Avoiding close contact with people showing COVID symptoms.

▪ Covering coughs and sneezes.

▪ Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

▪ Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

▪ Wearing a face covering in crowded places.

Hall said that if Kentuckians know people who need the vaccine, they can help.

“This includes breaking down whatever barriers exist: fear of needles, lack of transportation/access, questions about the science, etc. Talking directly to those we care about can help overcome more barriers than fighting with them on social media,” he said.

To find a vaccine clinic near you, visit Vaccines.gov.

COVID-19 continues to spread, with new cases in Lexington increasing over the last few weeks. Last Tuesday (July 6), the city’s 7-day rolling average of new cases was 4; today that number is 22.

1/3#LexDoThis #TeamKentucky #TogetherKy #LexingtonKy #COVIDIsNotOver pic.twitter.com/YD14kVhYuA — Lexington-Fayette County Health Department (@LFCHD) July 13, 2021

• Covering coughs and sneezes;

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

• Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.



We update Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers M-F at https://t.co/IBTGOff4Zp.

3/3 — Lexington-Fayette County Health Department (@LFCHD) July 13, 2021