Lexington County man dies after car overturns

Authorities have identified a man who died late Friday after his car went off the road and overturned in a culvert.

Keith Russell Defee, 61, of Gaston died at 5:45 p.m. Friday when his Chevrolet Silverado ran off Charleston Highway, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

Defee was ejected from the pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The wreck remains under investigation.