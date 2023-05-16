Lexington County man charged with attempted murder after shooting in parking lot, cops say

An arrest has been made months after a man was hurt when he and his girlfriend were shot at while in the back of a car at a hotel in Columbia, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

On May 12, 40-year-old Gaston resident Dyshawn Titus Hines was charged with criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, in addition to two counts of attempted murder, the sheriff’s department said Tuesday in a news release.

While a $15,000 combined bond was set on two of the charges, bond was denied on the two counts of attempted murder and Hines remains locked up in the Lexington County Detention Center, jail records show.

“The charges against Hines stem from a shooting at a Piney Grove Road hotel Feb. 20,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “Detectives have determined Hines and three co-defendants tried to kill two people when they fired multiple shots into a car.”

Information about the identities of the other three co-defendants was not available.

During the shooting, a 29-year-old Columbia resident was hit by gunfire five times while in the parking lot of the Country Inn & Suites at 414 Piney Grove Road, according to an incident report provided by the sheriff’s department. That’s near Bower Parkway, about a quarter mile from Exit 104 on Interstate 26, and close to the Richland County line.

Further information on the shooting victim’s condition was not available.

His girlfriend, a 28-year-old Columbia resident who told deputies she has been staying at the hotel near the Harbison area, was not injured, according to the incident report.

She said the shooting victim had come to visit her at the hotel and the gunfire happened while they were “being intimate in the back of his vehicle,” according to the incident report.

While in the back of the car, the woman told the deputy she saw an unknown car and an unknown SUV pull behind her boyfriend’s car, and then two men approached their vehicle checking to see if anyone was inside, the incident report said.

When the two men realized the woman and her boyfriend were in the car, they began ordering the man to exit the vehicle, saying “Get out the car,” according to the incident report.

She told deputies that the two men opened fire on the car, which was struck several times, the incident report said.

The car was riddled with bullet holes and glass windows were broken, according to the incident report.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting.

Despite the charges against Hines, more arrests are expected, according to the sheriff’s department.

“This is still an open and active investigation, and we expect more charges and arrests in this case,” Koon said. “Anyone with information that might help us locate others involved in this case should share tips with us.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.