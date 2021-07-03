Lexington coroner identifies child killed in car wreck that injured 3 others

A 10-year-old child died in a single-vehicle wreck Friday evening in Pelion, according to the Lexington County Coroner.

Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as Karly Grace Hunt.

About 5:30 p.m., the driver of an SUV was traveling east on Forts Pond Road, went off the road and over-corrected, flipping the vehicle near Chaney Road, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

Paramedics rushed Hunt to the hospital where staff pronounced her dead.

At least three others were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, investigators said.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

In Lexington County, 24 people have died in wrecks this year, according to the SC Department of Public Safety. In the entire state, 501 people have died in 461 crashes.

In the summer months between Memorial Day and Labor Day, increased traveling leads to more traffic deaths, the public safety department said.

“During the past year, South Carolina has followed national trends of increased highway collisions, injuries, and fatalities,” state public safety Director Robert Woods IV said. “We also have seen a disturbing increase in aggressive driving behaviors, including speeds of over 100 mph, tailgating, drunken or drugged driving and road rage — all of which are unacceptable.”

The Highway Patrol has increased officers and enforcement efforts to try to reduce wrecks and fatalities.