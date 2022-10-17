Lexington Catholic’s Truitt tops All-11th Region soccer team for third straight year

Jared Peck
·2 min read
Alex Slitz/aslitz@herald-leader.com

Lexington Catholic senior midfielder Katherine Truitt earned her third straight 11th Region player of the year honor as coaches announced their selections for the 2022 All-11th Region Teams on Sunday.

Truitt, a Kentucky commit, first earned player of the year as a sophomore central defender for the Knights. She shared the honor with Lafayette’s Brooke Dawahare her junior season, again as a defender.

This year, Truitt has played as a midfielder for the Knights and ranked second on the team in scoring with 18 goals playing alongside first-team teammates Mary Martin Hampton, Olivia Bretz and Ally Nowlin.

Lexington Catholic’s Terry Quigley was named coach of the year by his 11th Region peers. The Knights recently won their fourth straight region title and entered the state tournament ranked No. 2 with a record of 24-1.

GIRLS’ ALL-11TH REGION TEAMS

Here are the players named to this year’s all-region teams by the 11th Region’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the year: Katherine Truitt, Lexington Catholic, Sr., M

Mary Martin Hampton, Lexington Catholic, Sr., F

Olivia Bretz, Lexington Catholic, Sr., M

Katherine Monohan, Sayre, So., F

Piper Schweder, Lafayette, Sr., D

Haley Flynn, Frederick Douglass, Jr., M

Lily Simpson, Lafayette, Jr., F

Claire Cress, Madison Southern, Jr., GK

Addison Kenny, Henry Clay, Sr., M

Maddi Merryweather, Frederick Douglass, So., F

Ally Nowlin, Lexington Catholic, Jr., D

Grace Plummer, Henry Clay, Jr., M

SECOND TEAM

Amber Brandon, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Jr., GK

Zara McCarthy, Lexington Catholic, Jr., F

Marin Wills, Lexington Christian, Sr., F

Kally Lloyd, Madison Central, Sr., M

Kaylee Tyson, Great Crossing, Fr., M

Campbell Tippey, Lafayette, Jr., F

Kamri Smith, Great Crossing, Sr., D

Kelsie Hall, Scott County, Sr., F

Grecia Lara Martinez, Lafayette, Sr., F

Emily Walsh, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Jr., F

Kiersha Wilson, Bryan Station, Sr., M

Riley Heasley, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Sr., D

HONORABLE MENTION

Kennedy Kanavy, Scott County, Jr., GK; Hadley Jones, Tates Creek, Jr. GK; Kennedy Harmon, Scott County, So., M; Jentry Bertram, Lexington Christian, Fr., D; Gigi Cornett, Sayre, Sr., D; Sydney Elbert, Lexington Catholic, Jr., M; Juliette Longbottom, Sayre, Jr., M; Maddie Eads, Madison Central, Sr., F; Callie Bowes, Henry Clay, Fr., F; Natalie Knecht, Madison Central, So., F; Brittany Bylund, Frederick Douglass, Sr., D; Savannah Hughes, Frederick Douglass, So., D; Aoife Healy, Tates Creek, Sr., M.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Terry Quigley, Lexington Catholic

‘It’s a fun group.’ Lexington Catholic captures fourth straight 11th Region soccer crown.

‘Let’s get the win.’ Dunbar tops Douglass for boys’ 11th Region soccer crown in PK shootout

Volleyball district tourney preview: Dunbar, Douglass have been dominant

All-State golf teams see three-peat and repeat for top honors

