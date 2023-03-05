Lexington businesses offering food, charging stations to those affected by power outages

In the midst of major power outages across Lexington, some businesses with power have offered free food and charging stations to those in need.

The power outages have persisted for days after a significant windstorm Friday. More than 37,000 customers were without power in Fayette County Sunday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us, a website that tracks power outages across the United States.

A few restaurants are offering free food and coffee to power workers, who are helping to restore electric to the community.

Proud Mary’s BBQ, located on the Kentucky River near the Fayette and Madison County line, is offering to feed power line workers. A closed Rosemont Station, on Rosemont Garden, is offering free coffee to Kentucky Utilities workers and other power workers as well as an outdoor entrance to their restrooms.

Kenwick Table, a restaurant that has been without power for two days, is still hoping to help the public with free food and drinks.

“It’s been nearly two days of a blackout here in the Kenwick neighborhood. We still don’t have power, but we miss y’all too much to stay closed! We’ll be opening our doors today for normal hours,” the business wrote in a post. “We may not have lights, heat, or wifi - but we DO have cold brew and canned drinks. We’ll be giving away Martine’s pastries and Spalding’s donuts.”

They are accepting donations.

On Saturday, other businesses and non-profits were doing their part to help neighbors affected by the windstorm too. Downtown Cajun restaurant Bourbon and Toulouse was open and offering charging stations for their customers. Foodchain, a Lexington non-profit, was handing out hot meals as well as groceries.