Lexington boys, girls stay out front in region basketball races

Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

The Lexington basketball teams stayed atop the region standings and completed a sweep over their rivals on Tuesday.

The Wildcat girls defeated River Bluff, 48-32, while the boys defeated the Gators, 61-43.

With the win, Lexington girls moved to 5-1 in Region 4-5A and lead Dutch Fork by a half-game in the standings. The two teams play in the regular-season finale on Feb. 9.

Lindsay Garner led Lexington with 16 points.

On the boys’ side, Lexington used a strong third quarter to overcome a halftime deficit to defeat River Bluff for the third time this season. The Wildcats trailed 22-19 at halftime but outscored the Gators, 20-9 in the third quarter.

Junior Cam Scott led the Wildcats with 23 points and Kaleb Evans had 14. Lexington is 6-0 in the region and can clinch the championship on Friday against White Knoll.

Mitchell returns to the court for Gray Collegiate

Gray Collegiate senior Mychael Mitchell returned to action Tuesday against Columbia. It was his first game since suffering a seizure late in the game against Keenan on Jan. 17.

The senior finished with four points in the 68-33 win.

Mitchel took an elbow to the head with 15.9 seconds left against the Raiders. After landing on the floor, his body began to convulse. Athletic trainers rushed to his aide on the floor and helped Mitchell regain consciousness.

Mitchell was taken to the hospital and released the next day. He returned to practice last week and was cleared to play Tuesday.

Mitchell went through senior night festivities with his family. He also was joined by the Gray Collegiate athletic training staff. The school honored the training staff with a special award for their quick response.

Boys Scores

Lexington 61, River Bluff 43

RB: Caldwell 3, Cromer 6, Renner 8, Powell 7, Chapman 8, Wright 6, Pitts 5. L: Kaleb Evans 14, Figueroa 2, Bell 2, Cam Scott 23, Prunty 9, Campbell 4, Maxwell 3, Byrd 2, Walker 2.

AC Flora 35, Richland Northeast 34

RNE: Marques Smith 11, Copeland 9. ACF: Wiley 7, Maxwell-Timms 8, Willard 7, CP Parker 13

Irmo 53, Ridge View 51

I: Brandon Crawford, Madden Collins 14, Jonathan White 11, Summons 9, Brand 5. RV: Korie Corbett 15, Joshua Smith 15, Jayden Pretty 13, Z. Smith 4, McClary 2, Davis 2.

Saluda 62, Newberry 53

S: Masium Watson 13, Mathis 2, Zion Wright 14, Amareyin Mathis15, JT Coleman 18. N: Darius Elkins 18, Ty Ty Davis 12, Jones 5, Glymph 5, Davenport 3, Jeter 2, House 3, Caldwell 5

Dutch Fork 67, White Knoll 39

DF: Elgin Sessions 11, Bryson Taylor 21, Corey Stagg 12, Chatman 2, Toney 6, Thornton 7, Yarborough 2, Smith 2, Johnson 2, Bell 2. WK: Thomas 2, Geronimo 6, Funderburke 3, Sims 9, Newton 2, Joyner 1, Mitchell 2, Bell 4, Smith 8, Gordon 2

Lower Richland 70, Gilbert 25

LR: Alex Atkinson 18, Ethan Mays 14, Shib Brown 13, Overton 9.

Lugoff-Elgin 69 Westwood 60 (2 OT)

LE: Jeremiah McCain 18, Damon Howey 15, Ian Goings 12, Kham Hutto 11. W: Arden Conyers 21

North Augusta 70, Keenan 62

Gray Collegiate 68, Columbia 33

GC: Trai White 21,, Trey Maddox 11, Parker 8, Pauling 7, Mitchell 4.

Blythewood 69, Nation Ford 65

B: Jaiden Haltiwanger 13, Josiah Pack 12

Brookland-Cayce 60, Dreher 50

BC: Will Young 22. D: Austin Glasscho 13, Halen Moss 11, Ryan Lominack 10

Ben Lippen 60, Heathwood Hall 42

BL: Braysen Stockman 20, Will Helmadollar 12 Buxton 7, M. Stockman 3, Van Horn 6, Jones 3, Kaiser 1, Zetz 8.. HH: JD Gardner 19, Claxton 7, Hunter 6, Noble 2, Belk 4, Morris 4.

Northside Christian 69, Thomas Sumter 24

NC: Dane Sundell 15, Sullie Crider 12, Sam Burks 11, Triton Railey 10

Lake City 56, Camden 39

C: Dre Wilson 15, Nyrell Stratford 11, Doby 5, Lee 4, T. Stratford 2, Hunter 2. LC: Karon Brown 13, Blaine Edwards 12, Croker 9, Adams 6, Burgess 5, Washington 5, Rose 4, Jones 2.

Fox Creek 62, Pelion 20

Girls Scores

Lexington 48, River Bluff 32

RB: Riddle 3, Baker 3, M. Tucker 4. C. Tucker 2, Jaden Tucker 10, Violette 2, Tifre 8. L: Cuttino 5, Godfrey 3, Green 4, Lytes 3, Yannity 9, Saville 3, Lindsay Garner 16, Rivers 5

Westwood 60, Lugoff-Elgin 20

W: Korletta Daniels 14, Miracle Branch 11, Thompson 9, Johnson 8, Woods 7, Davis 5, Omeire 4, Graham-Brown 2.

Camden 93, Lake City 16

C: Joyce Edwards 31, Harmony Jefferson 14, Morgan Champion 14, Zyasia Carter 11, Mungo 9, Harris 9, Jeffcoat 3, Kennedy 2. LC: Jayda Burgess 12, Jordan 2, C. Burgess 2

Dutch Fork 88, White Knoll 19

DF: Hillary Offing 19, Aaliyah Lee 17, Trinity Crumlin 15, Tayah Anderson 14, Spratley 7, Cheeseboro 6, Monroe 6, Jackson 4. WK: Panigua 9, Borrero-Garacia 4, Butler 2, Kealey 2

Keenan 53 North Augusta 49

K: Griffin 7, Tanaja Kennedy 13, Hicks 4, Price 1, MiLaysia Fulwiley 21, Johnson 7. NA: O’Bryant 6, Gartrell 12, Wright 6, Smith 11, A. Walker 11, M. McCain 2.

Lower Richland 60, Gilbert 6

LR: Green 9, Isaac 6, Tyra Floyd 12, Jhnai Sumter 18, Foster 2, Curry 7, Weston 6

Heathwood 77, Ben Lippen 28

HH: Lauren Jacobs 24, Emily Frick 14, Camillea Gore 13, Sabreya Monsanto 12, Hayes 7, Bowers 4, Spriggs 4. BL: S. Alexander 9, Lester 9, Bailey 6, Hoffman 2, Alexander 2.

Gray Collegiate 53, Columbia 37

GC: Kadence Walker-Lee 14, Phelps 8. C: Kamirra Clarke 18, Damini Wilson 12.

Eau Claire 52, Fairfield Central 51

Pelion 43, Fox Creek 26

Dreher 48, Brookland-Cayce 8

