Lexington beer garden wins fight for alcohol license over nearby church’s protest

After a Lexington church attempted to block a proposed beer garden from receiving its alcohol licenses, a judge has ruled in favor of the business, paving the way for the Navy Yard on Main Biergarten and Restaurant to open in downtown Lexington.

In a 15-page ruling Tuesday, Administrative Law Judge Shirley Robinson ordered the Navy Yard be granted permits for on-premises beer, wine and liquor, against the protest brought by the nearby St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church.

The church had argued that the beer garden, proposed for 102 Main St., would be located too close to the church and would possibly harm the church property by way of excessive noise and inappropriate behavior.

State law says that businesses serving alcohol within city limits may not be located within 300 feet of a church, school or playground. However, Judge Robinson agreed that the appropriate measure from the Navy Yard’s public entrance to the church property is 310 feet.

Robinson also said that while St. Stephen’s raised “sincere” concerns about what impact the beer garden might have on the church property, the church “failed to produce sufficient factual evidence to substantiate its concerns and justify denial.”

Specifically, the church “provided no factual evidence” to back up its speculation that beer garden customers could potentially vomit, use drugs or have sex in the church’s parking lot, among other undesirable activities the church had described in court.

This story will be updated with more details.