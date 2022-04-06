Here is what Lexington-area colleges will get if new Kentucky budget is approved

Several Kentucky colleges could receive funding for new buildings and campus updates if the state budget is approved.

The proposed biennial budget has been approved by both the House of Representatives and Senate, and now goes to Gov. Andy Beshear for his approval.

The University of Kentucky and Bluegrass Community and Technical College could add new buildings on their campuses if the budget is approved. Additionally, the budget also includes millions for the statewide Bucks for Brains program, which funds research at colleges throughout Kentucky.

Here’s what Kentucky colleges in the region will receive if the budget is approved.

University of Kentucky

UK will receive $154 million through an asset preservation pool to help “renew academic facilities in our campus core,” UK President Eli Capilouto said.

UK will also receive $250 million for the construction of a new Health Education building. That space will be used for multiple colleges for students who want to work in health fields.

“This represents a historic budget for higher education in Kentucky,” Capilouto said in a statement. “It is an expression of faith in the work we do and the mission we must embrace. I am deeply appreciative of the support and commitment that the governor and legislators have made to higher education in the Commonwealth.”

UK will also receive $9 million to repair the Grain and Forage Center of Excellence in Princeton, which took a direct hit in the December 2021 tornadoes. The center, which conducts research impacting grain and beef farmers, was nearly completely destroyed in the tornadoes.

Additionally, UK will receive funds to renovate several buildings on campus, including the Funkhouser Building and UK HealthCare facilities. They will also receive $150 million to improve parking and transportation on campus.

Kentucky Community and Technical Colleges

The Kentucky Community and Technical College system will receive $52.2 million for the construction of a new building at Bluegrass Community and Technical College’s Newtown Campus, as well as $22.1 million for renovations on that campus.

The new building on the Newtown campus will include classrooms, teaching labs, computer labs, student services and community spaces. The total expected cost for the new building is $58 million.

KCTCS will also receive funds to renovate campus buildings throughout its system.

Eastern Kentucky University

Eastern Kentucky university will receive funds to renovate and construct several new buildings on campus.

“This legislative session and state budget is a monumental turning point for higher education and economic opportunity in the Commonwealth. We are so appreciative of all those leaders who have helped to advocate for and secure these critical investments for Eastern Kentucky University,” said EKU President David McFaddin. “These investments will help us accelerate our communities and the Commonwealth through high-demand degree programs, career-ready graduates and excellence in education.”

Included in the budget is $90 million for EKU to construct a new Model Lab School in 2023, which will be Kentucky’s only public university-based educational laboratory school. It will house the K-12 program, early childhood program and the Center for Educator Excellence, and will help train future teachers.

EKU also received $31 million to renovate the Alumni Coliseum on campus.

Other things included in the budget

Kentucky State University will get $38 million over the next several years to assist with its budget. The university will use $23 million of that to balance its budget for the current fiscal year. The state budget also includes $200,000 for “a special examination of Kentucky State University.”

Western Kentucky University will receive $74.4 million to construct a new building for the Gordon Ford College of Business. It is the first time the university has received funds for a capital project since 2014, according to the university.

Bucks for Brains, the statewide program that helps fund research at Kentucky universities, will receive $40 million in trust fund bonds.